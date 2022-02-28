Inflation to take a bite out of Mackie’s profits this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inflation to take a bite out of Mackie’s profits this year

By Kelly Wilson
February 28, 2022, 12:01 am
L-R Karin, Mac and Kirstin Mackie.

Mackie’s of Scotland has said it expects continuing costs increases to hit profits this year.

The Aberdeenshire family business, famous for its ice-cream, has reported “strong” sales to major retailers this year but is still forecasting lower profits due to the impact of rising inflation.

The company now plans to focus on further export growth in Asia and improve product ranges to counter challenging times ahead due to increased production costs.

Managing director Mac Mackie was speaking as the company unveiled its latest financial figures for last year.

Lower profit forecast

He said: “For the current trading year, sales to our major retailers remains strong, but overall company performance will be affected due to continuing cost increases, and profit is forecast to be lower than in 2020/21.”

The fourth generation family farm, Westertown is powered by renewable energy and started producing ice cream in 1986 and still produces it using milk and dairy from its own herd.

The ice cream is distributed to the UK and worldwide.

Growth in the UK premium ice cream market saw a 40% increase in sales in England and Wales while its range of chocolate bars saw a 15% uplift in UK sales.

Mackie’s of Scotland has launched its own online store

Figures revealed turnover increased by 11% to £18.5 million, up from £16.7m, while operating profit rose by 19% to £4.1m compared to £3.4m in the prior year, according to annual accounts to the year ending 31 May 2021.

Mr Mackie said: “Against a backdrop of the pandemic’s impact on consumer confidence and rising production costs, we are very pleased to have delivered a robust performance and positive financial results which show steady growth for the eighth consecutive year.

“Our focus for the current year will be to build on the improvements that we have made to our production plant and systems to deliver increased output volume, improved quality, and greater cost control and efficiency throughout the business.”

Job losses due to Covid

While turnover and profit increased there was a drop in staff numbers with the team at Mackie’s 19.2 parlour, based in Marischal Square, almost halved to six due to less trading during the pandemic.

Staff numbers at the farm has increased to 95, with nine new hires, in order to cope with increased production,

Mackie’s continued to invest in its biggest ever project – a £4.5m innovative low carbon refrigeration facility.

Supported by the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure transition programme, it is due to complete this spring and should enable a reduction in energy use of up to 80%, contributing to the company’s objective of being 100% self-sufficient in renewable energy.

