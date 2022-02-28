Recipe: Tuck into these fluffy American pancakes with an easy berry compote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Recipe: Tuck into these fluffy American pancakes with an easy berry compote

By Florence Stanton
February 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 5:03 pm

If you’re looking for that perfect, thick fluffy pancake stack for Pancake Day tomorrow, look no further!

These pancakes are very easy to make and just the right level of fluffy in the middle with slightly crisp edges.

I like to think the berry compote adds an elegant touch to this brunch spread, and can be made with various frozen fruits.

The trick for the perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday (March 1) is lumpy batter. I know what you’re thinking here, but trust the process.

Florence Stanton, Tasting Thyme blogger.

Whisking the batter until combined but still thick/lumpy, gives them that lift you’re looking for.

This recipe serves two, starting small, but can easily be adjusted to suit your needs.

If feeding a crowd, I like to have two pans on the go, stacking up the pancakes on a plate in the oven warmed to 50-70°C.

Fluffy American pancakes with an easy berry compote

Serves 2 – easily doubled/tripled

The pancakes.

Ingredients

  • 130g plain flour
  • 2 tbsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 130m milk
  • 2 medium free range eggs
  • 1 heaped tbsp butter, melted
  • Toppings: maple syrup, whipped cream etc to serve

For the compote: 

  • 200g frozen berries (any will work, I like a combination of mixed berries and cherries)
  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice

Method

  1. Make the compote by combining all ingredients in a medium saucepan over a medium/high heat. Once bubbling, turn heat down and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally (you can let this simmer on low heat while making the pancakes – but check to make sure it isn’t burning).
  2. Make the pancake batter in a large bowl.
  3. First add the flour, baking powder and sugar and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre before adding the milk, eggs and butter. Whisk until barely combined – it should still be lumpy – this is what gives the pancakes that lift.
  4. Place a frying pan over a medium heat, spray some oil/brush some melted butter over the pan. Use a ladle/measuring cup to scoop the batter onto the frying pan, depending on how large you want them.
  5. Fry for about 1-2 minutes – flipping when the air bubbles that form in the batter begin to pop. Fry for another minute, then remove and repeat for all remaining batter.
  6. Put the compote into a small bowl. Serve the pancakes with the compote, maple syrup, whipped cream and anything else you like.

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

For more from Florence…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal