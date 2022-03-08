From cramped kitchen oven to cake and pastry empire: Vegan Bay Baker opens shops in Peterhead and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From cramped kitchen oven to cake and pastry empire: Vegan Bay Baker opens shops in Peterhead and beyond

By Andy Morton
March 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 9:39 am
Vegan Bay Baker owner Steve Buchan.
It is less than three years since Steve Buchan launched Scotland’s first craft vegan bakery from his Cruden Bay home, making plant-based cakes, pastries and buns for an appreciative – but small – circle of wholesale customers.

Today, he is putting the final touches to the first shop under his Vegan Bay Baker banner, set to open on Peterhead’s Broad Street within the next few weeks.

It has been a rapid rise for the 30-year-old. But Steve is just getting started.

With the paint still drying in Peterhead, the ambitious baker is already making plans for shop number two.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” Steve says, remembering the cramped oven he started out on in his kitchen as wife Zoe dodged giant bags of flour.

Vegan Bay Baker Peterhead
Steve at the site of his Newburgh bakery in 2020.

That was in July 2019. In 2020, Steve transplanted operations to a purpose-built bakery in a former gym in Newburgh.

“It feels like small steps,” he continues. “But then big steps at the same time when you take a step back and look at the progress between then and now.”

The location of the second shop remains a secret but Steve aims to open it before the end of the year. Right now, his focus is on a successful launch in Peterhead.

More than a bakery

“I’m confident that Peterhead is going to be a good one for us,” Steve says. “It’s more than just a bakery – it give us that point of sale, somewhere where folks can be like: ‘I want Vegan Bay Baker stuff. Let’s go here’.”

Progress 🙌🏼Vegan Bay Baker Shop No.1 Peterhead March 2022 🌱

Posted by Vegan Bay Baker on Thursday, 24 February 2022

During lockdown, Steve expanded the boundaries of his wholesale operations. He now sells as far north as Turriff all the way south to Brechin.

But his success is not down to increasing numbers of sweet-toothed vegans in the north-east, as you might expect.

In fact, says Steve, the majority of his customers wouldn’t even describe themselves as vegetarian.

Vegan Bay Baker appeal

“A lot of these people are not plant-based or vegan or whatever – they just really enjoy the product,” he says.

“But being a vegan bakery helps us because we are suitable for anyone with dairy allergies, egg allergies or for people who choose to live this lifestyle. At the end of the day, it appeals to a lot of people.”

Some of Steve’s bakes including yum yums, a white loaf and focaccia.

The Peterhead Vegan Bay Baker shop will open from 7am to 3pm, but Steve is unlikely to be manning the tills.

The baker operates on a different time schedule to regular people and is busy working the ovens through the night.

A normal day for him starts at 9pm and can last all the way through to 11am the next morning.

As a lifelong baker, Steve is used to it. But he admits it can make hiring new staff difficult.

“I’ve been looking at ways to try and adjust the hours to make it more sociable,” he says. “But it’s about finding the right balance where you don’t lose the quality of the product. I like it all to be fresh, and if you work through the night and deliver in the morning, you know it’s going to be fresh.”

The Peterhead Vegan Bay Baker shop will open soon on 38 Broad Street.

