The £10 lunch boards to order from Cup’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The £10 lunch boards to order from Cup’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu

By Karla Sinclair
March 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Cup in Aberdeen
Cup Aberdeen.

Brunch is a quintessential part of menus in cafes across the globe nowadays. And in my opinion, it must be a challenge for business owners to make their eatery’s offering stand out.

It is difficult to spruce up a slice of toast, after all.

One thing that entices me to try brunch at certain cafes in the city is social media, and I am sure the same can be said for a lot of you.

The pictures have to be bright and have a lot going on. By this I mean have a number of tasty-looking ingredients on the plate, not just a measly rasher of bacon and a dollop of scrambled eggs that are oh so clearly overdone.

Cup, on Little Belmont Street, is a prime example of an eatery doing this right, among other things.

During a recent scan of the business’ Instagram page, I failed to spot a picture of grub that didn’t look appetising.

So on hearing the news that the cafe was participating in Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW), I put it straight on my list of places to stop by.

The food

The ARW offering at Cup is a £10 lunch board, which includes a small drink, rainbow bagel or gluten-free roll with a filling of your choice, crisps, a miniature traybake and a taster soup.

I stopped by with my mum. A fellow coffee fan, I opted for an Americano with milk on the drinks front, while she decided on a cappuccino.

They arrived before the grub and, to our delight, were piping hot. This was more than welcome given the dismal weather outside. But the main event was our boards, both of which were a feast for the eyes.

Americano and cappuccino.
Americano and cappuccino.

The ‘cheesy one’ – featuring smoked cheese, sliced apple and red onion chutney – was my lunch partner’s desired filling. There was no apple available, so that was replaced with sliced tomato.

Each component was sandwiched in between a Cup staple, their rainbow bagel. I hadn’t seen one in person before and they’re just as, if not more appealing than how they look in pictures.

My mum was happy to hear the bagel was plain, so it meant the contents could do all the talking in terms of flavour.

The smokiness of the cheese was apparent from the get-go due to its aromas, while the fresh tomato was juicy and had a rich sweetness to it. But it was the red onion chutney that proved the star of the show with its predominantly zingy notes.

A rainbow bagel with the 'cheesy one' filling at Cup.
A rainbow bagel with the ‘cheesy one’ filling.

She proceeded to dunk chunks of the bagel into her smooth taster soup, butternut squash. Both of us chose this flavour over the broccoli and stilton option.

I followed suit and dipped my ‘vegan one’ into my own adorable miniature soup cup. It boasted a mild, warming spice and was silky in texture.

There was vegan haggis, smashed avocado, hot sauce and chickpeas tucked inside my seeded gluten-free roll.

The haggis had a slight kick to it, which was amplified by the sharp hot sauce. They teamed well with the other components as the chickpeas were subtle in flavour and the avocado, which was perfectly ripe, was lovely and creamy.

A gluten-free roll with the 'vegan one' filling, alongside tortilla chips, a butternut squash taster soup, water and caramel and coconut traybake, from Cup.
A gluten-free roll with the ‘vegan one’ filling, alongside tortilla chips, a butternut squash taster soup, water and caramel and coconut traybake.

The rocket leaves in our sandwiches were a nice touch, too, adding some nuttiness.

The remaining savoury item was the crisps – tortilla chips. Not overly salty, they also tasted divine dunked into our soup.

Taking our time to enjoy the boards and soak in our surroundings, the cafe was packed to the brim – something that always brings a smile to my face when eating out.

The atmosphere was buzzing and there was plenty to admire in terms of interior, from the trendy artificial grass wall to the unique ‘sweet wall’. I’ll let you find out for yourself what that is exactly, but I love the concept.

Speaking of sweets, the pair of us thought it was finally time to tuck into our traybakes.

Cup's sweet wall.
Cup’s sweet wall.

We caught a glimpse of the home bake counter on browsing the cafe and there was plenty to choose from including Biscoff rocky road, empire biscuits and millionaire’s shortbread. But it was the caramel and coconut traybake and Kit Kat blondie that prevailed.

My traybake comprised three layers, coconut, caramel and white chocolate.

Extremely sweet, there were so many textures in amongst the mix that married so well together, from the chewiness of the coconut to the creaminess of the chocolate. In terms of describing the caramel, I only have one word, wow.

The Kit Kat blondie melted in the mouth, too, but featured chunks of Kit Kat throughout that added an exceptional crunch.

The caramel and coconut traybake and Kit Kat blondie.
The caramel and coconut traybake and Kit Kat blondie.

Sipping the remains of our coffee, we thanked our hospitable servers for a lovely lunch service and made our way back out the cobbled street.

The verdict

The ARW lunch boards at Cup were the ideal size for my mum and I, featuring just the right amount of each dish – all of which were a joy to eat.

And for £10? It’s a steal in my opinion.

The atmosphere was also warm and friendly. All in all, it was an incredibly pleasant experience and I look forward to stopping by Cup again in the near future.

Price: £10 per person

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: A lunch board, which includes a small drink, rainbow bagel or gluten-free roll, crisps, mini traybake and taster soup.

For more on Aberdeen Restaurant Week…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal