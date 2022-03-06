Sweet treats: Brighten up your weekend with these rainbow pancakes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrove Tuesday may have been and gone, but you can still try out these delicious ‘funfetti’ pancakes.

If you’re looking to brighten up a gloomy morning, perk up a party plate or entertain the little people in your lives then this recipe is for you.

In honour of the pancake, Aldi has come up with these funfetti rainbow pancakes, which are are sweetened with vanilla.

Funfetti rainbow pancakes

Makes 24

Ingredients

For the pancakes:

3 medium eggs

250ml semi-skimmed milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

15g caster sugar

5ml each red, green, blue and yellow food colouring

20g sprinkles

Sunflower oil

For the sauce:

125g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

125ml evaporated milk

Extra sprinkles

Method

To make the batter, mix the eggs, milk and vanilla essence together in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and sugar. Make a well in the middle of the flour, add the milk mixture gradually, mixing into the flour until you have a smooth batter. Divide the mixture into four and colour each one with a different food colour. Add 5g of sprinkles to each and mix. Grease a non-stick frying pan with some oil and put a teaspoon full of each coloured batter in and swirl to make a round pancake. Cook for a minute or so until set, then flip and cook the other side. Do this with the remaining pancakes until all the batter has been used up – keep the cooked ones warm while you make the sauce. Sieve the icing sugar and add the evaporated milk and vanilla essence and whisk until you have a smooth sauce. Serve the pancakes stacked and drizzled with the sauce and sprinkled with extra sprinkles.

