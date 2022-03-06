Sweet treats: Brighten up your weekend with these rainbow pancakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Brighten up your weekend with these rainbow pancakes

Shrove Tuesday may have been and gone, but you can still try out these delicious 'funfetti'  pancakes.
By Jennifer McLaren
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
If you’re looking to brighten up a gloomy morning, perk up a party plate or entertain the little people in your lives then this recipe is for you.

In honour of the pancake, Aldi has come up with these funfetti rainbow pancakes, which are are sweetened with vanilla.

Funfetti rainbow pancakes

Makes 24

Funfetti rainbow pancakes.

Ingredients

For the pancakes:

  • 3 medium eggs
  • 250ml semi-skimmed milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 200g self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 15g caster sugar
  • 5ml each red, green, blue and yellow food colouring
  • 20g sprinkles
  • Sunflower oil

For the sauce: 

  • 125g icing sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 125ml evaporated milk
  • Extra sprinkles

Method

  1. To make the batter, mix the eggs, milk and vanilla essence together in a bowl.
  2. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and sugar. Make a well in the middle of the flour, add the milk mixture gradually, mixing into the flour until you have a smooth batter.
  3. Divide the mixture into four and colour each one with a different food colour. Add 5g of sprinkles to each and mix.
  4. Grease a non-stick frying pan with some oil and put a teaspoon full of each coloured batter in and swirl to make a round pancake. Cook for a minute or so until set, then flip and cook the other side. Do this with the remaining pancakes until all the batter has been used up – keep the cooked ones warm while you make the sauce.
  5. Sieve the icing sugar and add the evaporated milk and vanilla essence and whisk until you have a smooth sauce.
  6. Serve the pancakes stacked and drizzled with the sauce and sprinkled with extra sprinkles.

