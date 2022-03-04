Comfort Food Friday: Try this warming creamy squash soup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Try this warming creamy squash soup

By Brian Stormont
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:52 am
Creamy squash soup.
This warming dish can be made even better by using seasonal veg and adding umami.

While the weather has been miserable recently, if you have pledged to eat healthily, why not choose something comforting and warming to bring some quick and immediate joy to a dark evening.

Plant-based seasoning brand Yondu has created a satisfying and simple squash soup that consists of only three ingredients and water.

Even better, at this time of year butternut squash is abundant in the UK, making this a much more sustainable choice than a salad with ingredients shipped from overseas.

And I cannot agree more.

Being a real soup lover, I made this last weekend, and it is absolutely delicious.

Using Yondu vegetable umami is the ideal way to add a depth of flavour and demonstrate that plant-based dishes are for much more than just Veganuary!

Creamy squash soup

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 500g peeled butternut squash
  • 30g raw cashews
  • 750g water
  • 2 tbsp Yondu

Method

  1. In a medium pot over high heat, add squash, raw cashews and water.
  2. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until squash is tender, about 15 minutes.
  3. Puree mixture until smooth. Stir in Yondu and ½ to 1 cup of water, depending on desired consistency.
  4. If desired, garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds, roasted cashews and herbs.

