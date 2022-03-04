Comfort Food Friday: Try this warming creamy squash soup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This warming dish can be made even better by using seasonal veg and adding umami.

While the weather has been miserable recently, if you have pledged to eat healthily, why not choose something comforting and warming to bring some quick and immediate joy to a dark evening.

Plant-based seasoning brand Yondu has created a satisfying and simple squash soup that consists of only three ingredients and water.

Even better, at this time of year butternut squash is abundant in the UK, making this a much more sustainable choice than a salad with ingredients shipped from overseas.

And I cannot agree more.

Being a real soup lover, I made this last weekend, and it is absolutely delicious.

Using Yondu vegetable umami is the ideal way to add a depth of flavour and demonstrate that plant-based dishes are for much more than just Veganuary!

Creamy squash soup

Serves 2

Ingredients

500g peeled butternut squash

30g raw cashews

750g water

2 tbsp Yondu

Method

In a medium pot over high heat, add squash, raw cashews and water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until squash is tender, about 15 minutes. Puree mixture until smooth. Stir in Yondu and ½ to 1 cup of water, depending on desired consistency. If desired, garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds, roasted cashews and herbs.

