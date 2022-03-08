11 women taking the north and north-east food and drink industry by storm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today marks International Women’s Day and the theme this year focuses on breaking the bias.

And we thought it was important to showcase some of the women leading the way in the world of food, drink and hospitality.

Seeking to eradicate the gender bias, stereotyping and discrimination to promote women’s equality, the annual event celebrates women across the world.

Inspired by many of those working in the different food sectors, including agriculture, we wanted to shine a light on those who are pushing for equality while building hard-working and successful teams.

Emily Hailstones and Hayley Fisher – owners of Olive Alexanders

After a string of redundancies, Emily Hailstones and Hayley Fisher decided to make their shared dream of launching their own business a reality last March, introducing delicatessen Olive Alexanders to the Aberdeen food and drink scene.

The business is a purveyor of cheeses, cured meats, organic wines and bread, and its name is inspired by Emily’s late great grandmother Olive Hooper and her grandfather Alexander Hailstones.

In the past 12 months, Emily and Hayley have been working to secure a permanent home in Golden Square.

Not only that, but they are also preparing to open their sister venue Bar Below, a bar focusing on cocktails, organic wine and seasonal small plates.

Continuing to build their brands, we’re sure to hear a lot more from the pair in the coming months. Watch this space.

Helen Chalmers – co-founder of The Dipping Lugger and the Highland Liquor Company

Helen Chalmers is the co-founder of The Dipping Lugger, a unique fine dining restaurant and rooms, and Highland Liquor Company, a craft gin distillery, both located in Ullapool on Scotland’s West Highland coast.

Coming from a farming family, Helen worked at Perth Show each summer growing up and studied agriculture at Aberdeen University. She became self-employed at the end of 2014.

In terms of The Dipping Lugger, it opened in the summer of 2021 and is a former parish manse that has been extensively renovated to create a luxury retreat and 18-cover restaurant.

Head chef David Smith, formerly of Boath House, is showcasing the fantastic produce the Highlands are famous for, including Ullapool’s incredible seafood.

Helen also co-founded the Highland Liquor Company with her partner Robert. And Seven Crofts gin was born from the couple’s passion for food and drink.

Suzanne Horne and Jenny Bromley – co-owners of Almondine

Run by sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne, alongside mum Susan Williamson, Almondine is well-known for its delicious-looking macarons and patisserie.

Now located in two separate locations, one on Chapel Street in Aberdeen and the other on Burn Lane in Inverurie, people travel from far and wide to sample the eye-catching sweets and tasty afternoon teas for themselves.

Jenny and Suzanne drew a lot of inspiration from France when starting the business back in 2012, but are self-taught when it comes to macarons. It took a year and a half to develop their own recipe, and they have grown ever since.

Ann Miller – independent Scotch whisky expert and founder of Dram Queen

Ann Miller is a Scotch whisky expert, based in Speyside, who offers bespoke online and in-person whisky experiences, from an independent perspective, including tastings and shares her passion, knowledge and behind-the-scenes expertise.

She has over 30 years of experience in the industry, working around the world as one of the first female International Brand Ambassadors for a large Scotch whisky company.

And Ann now hopes her Dram Queen events will encourage people to enjoy whisky even more.

Ann’s contribution to the Scotch Whisky industry was recognised when she was made a Keeper of the Quaich, an honour only bestowed on those who are recognised to have made a significant contribution to the world of Scotch whisky.

Ghillie Basan – author, broadcaster and food anthropologist

Ghillie Basan’s journey has taken her across the globe. From spending her childhood in East Africa to travelling in Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, North America, India, Southeast Asia and more as an English teacher, journalist and food and travel writer.

But since returning to the Scottish Highlands, Ghillie has resided in a remote part of the Cairngorms National Park where she raises her children independently.

The talent has written more than 45 books on different culinary cultures, some of which have been nominated for the Glenfiddich Award, Guild of Food Writers Award, and the Cordon Bleu World Food Media Award, and appeared regularly in the ‘Best of the Best’ and ‘Top 50’ lists.

Her food and travel articles have appeared in various publications, internet sites and magazines, and she has many BBC Radio credits presenting and contributing to a variety of food programmes in the UK and abroad.

Mew Garthley – owner of Madame Mews Thai Restaurant & Bar

You would think that being forced out of your restaurant premises would tarnish your confidence and leave you with little motive to stay in the hospitality sector, but not for Mew Garthley.

The owner of Thai street food restaurant Madame Mews was a vendor in the liquidated Aberdeen Market since 2013/2014, and was essentially left homeless when the venue shut down.

But the driven business owner turned a negative into a positive last November by reopening her eatery in a new location on Summer Street, Aberdeen, to the delight of many north-east foodies.

She continues to serve up traditional Thai street food dishes to hungry customers, including salads, chicken, spring rolls, pork and beef starters, as well as soups and Thai curries.

Kirsty Scobie and Fenella Renwick – owners of The Seafood Shack

Before opening the Shack in May 2016, Kirsty Scobie and Fenella Renwick agreed that the produce from Ullapool’s many inshore fishing boats was not getting used to its full potential.

In a bid to tackle this, and take advantage of the market, the dynamic duo launched their seafood catering trailer selling fresh local seafood, which they consider some of the best in the world.

Kirsty was born and raised in Ullapool, and both her and Fenella have worked in catering and seafood for a number of years, so they were the perfect pair to take on the task.

Jodie Barbour – co-owner of Breer Pie Co

Jodie Barbour and her brother, Dale, launched Breer Pie Co together in August 2020 and have gained a substantial following on social media and across the north-east.

And of all things, the idea for the business stemmed from the pair tucking into pancakes and coffee in Foodstory, based on Thistle Street in Aberdeen, one Sunday morning.

They offer a mouth-watering selection of pies made using the best produce from local premium producers, which are available in numerous stores including Skateraw Store in Newtonhill.

