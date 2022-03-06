Restaurant review: The Esslemont carves out new legacy at historic Union Street address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: The Esslemont carves out new legacy at historic Union Street address

By Andy Morton
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2022, 5:48 pm
The pork schnitzel.
The pork schnitzel.

The Esslemont has hit upon the perfect recipe for modern dining.

Take a historic empty building – in this case the old Esslemont and Macintosh department store at the top of Aberdeen’s Union Street – and transform it into a mood-lit bar and restaurant.

Pay homage to the building’s haberdashery past with a scattering of sewing machines and tailor dummies.

Finally, serve up delicious food aided by excellent and attentive service.

A clear winner for round one, the haggis bon bons.

It’s a formula that has worked since the Esslemont opened in 2019.

And with the restaurant taking part in the upcoming Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW), one that more people will be able to try for themselves.

The Esslemont’s ARW menu boasts three dishes for £25 or two for £20.

Considering the main dishes at the restaurant – some of which are included in the deal – approach the £20 mark on their own, it’s an absolute bargain.

It is also a chance to see the transformation of Esslemont & Macintosh, which for 137 years was Union Street royalty in Aberdeen.

Indeed, the store only closed in 2007, and remains a much cherished memory for many in the city.

This was underlined when my dining companion for the evening revealed that her father used to design the window displays at the store, before her mother convinced him that his future lay in teaching.

The food

Our server Simon did an excellent job of explaining the menu, and with his help I settled on the smoked tofu spring rolls complete with delicious kimchi and peanut dipping sauce.

My companion lucked out with her choice of haggis bon bons, which were crunchy on the outside and oozy in the middle. If ordering food was a competition (and for me it very much is), she’d have edged round one.

The Esslemont Restaurant Review
The beef medallions were the star of the show.

Round two went to her again. My pork schnitzel was great, served with a crème fraiche linguini and a pesto sauce.

But the pan-seared beef medallions on the other side of the table were more than worth the £2 surcharge The Esslemont adds to them for the ARW menu.

Indeed, this dish was the star of the evening. With the medallions sitting on top of a crusty disc of roasted sweet potatoes and a mélange of spiralised carrot and courgette, it was worthy winner of our main course face-off.

I was now behind 2-0. With only one course left there was no way back.

The Esslemont Restaurant Review
The sticky toffee pudding was delicious.

But consolation came in dessert form. My sticky toffee pudding was the just the right measure of sweet and sticky, with enough sauce to ensure I was never going to be left high and dry.

In comparison my companion was disappointed that her crème brulee didn’t make enough of a satisfactory crack when she broke the top layer, though the lemon flavouring made for a refreshing end to the meal.

The crème brulee failed to crack the ice.

The verdict

The ARW menu at the Esslemont is fantastic value for one of Aberdeen’s best dining experiences.

Meanwhile, the service is more than just window dressing, with the attentive staff adding an extra element to the meal.

We kept it alcohol-free. But there is an extensive wine list and a good choice of cocktails.

The ARW menu allows you to swap out a course for a cocktail or the house wine.

The Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu is great value.

If you are able to, spend the extra money for the beef medallions. I guarantee you will not be disappointed.

And while you are there, soak up the atmosphere of the venue’s storied history.

The Esslemont may not last the 137 years that its predecessor did. But it deserves its shot at carving out a new Union Street legacy.

Information

Address: The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant, 38 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BD

T: 01224 634815

W: theesslemont.co.uk

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: £25 for three dishes, £20 for two, or swap one of your courses for a glass of house wine or a cocktail

For more restaurant reviews…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal