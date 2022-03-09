Midweek Meal: A simple Thukpa recipe to spruce up your nippy evenings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek Meal: A simple Thukpa recipe to spruce up your nippy evenings

By Brian Stormont
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Thukpa.

Healthy, hearty and comforting on a cold day, Thukpa is a soup shared by both the Nepali and Tibetan Sherpa communities.

“To handle the freezing winters in high altitude, their diet is heavily based on carbohydrates,” explains Santosh Shah in his cookbook, Ayla.

“The soup is laced with the uplifting warmth of cumin, turmeric and timmur peppercorns. Some cooks add cornflour to thicken the soup, but I prefer a thinner broth with my noodles.”

Looking for more dinner inspiration? Check out our line-up of Midweek Meal recipes here.

Thukpa

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 100g soba noodles, or egg noodles
  • 3tbsp vegetable oil
  • ½ tsp hing (asafoetida)
  • 300g free-range chicken breast, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric
  • 50g finely chopped carrots
  • 180g finely chopped mixed peppers
  • 50g thinly sliced green French beans
  • 80g finely shredded white cabbage
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 800ml chicken stock
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
  • 1 lemon, quartered, to serve (optional)

For the spice paste:

  • 1 large garlic clove
  • 4 tsps finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 4 fresh green chillies, roughly chopped
  • ½ tbsp cumin seeds, dry roasted
  • 5 Sichuan or timmur peppercorns (timmur is native to Nepal and is a cousin of the Sichuan peppercorn)
  • ¼ tsp black peppercorns
  • 1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
  • 1 small tomato, deseeded and chopped

Method

  1. Start by making the spice paste. Place all the ingredients for the paste except the tomato in a small food processor or electric spice grinder. Blend until you get a paste. Add the tomato and blend again. You should get a smooth, spoonable paste. You can make this in advance and keep refrigerated for 2-3 days, or freeze for one month.
  2. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions and set aside.
  3. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the hing and cook for a few seconds. Add the chicken and cook for five minutes, until slightly golden. Add the turmeric and cook for one minute.
  4. Add all the vegetables and stir-fry for a couple of minutes. Stir in the salt and spice paste until all the ingredients are well coated. Cook for a couple of minutes.
  5. Pour in the chicken stock, bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for five minutes. Add the noodles and cook for a couple of minutes, just enough to reheat them.
  6. Adjust the seasoning to taste, add the chopped coriander and serve with lemon quarters for squeezing over.

Ayla: A Feast Of Nepali Dishes From Terai, Hills And The Himalayas by Santosh Shah is published by DK, priced £20. Available now.

