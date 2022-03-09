New West African and Caribbean restaurant Gidi Grill to open in Aberdeen this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New West African and Caribbean restaurant Gidi Grill to open in Aberdeen this summer

When I call Mobolaji Adeniyi, he's just getting into his car after a full day's training at "chef school".
By Julia Bryce
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Gidi Grill owner Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife Eniloa outside the Aberdeen venue.
Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife Eniloa outside the Aberdeen venue.

He knows how to cook, but with restaurant number two on the horizon and branching out to a new city, the former oil and gas worked figured it was about time he got his certification.

Gidi Grill is Dundee’s only restaurant dedicated to West African and Caribbean cuisine and owner Mo is looking to take the concept to the Granite City this summer.

His restaurant is currently being renovated on Union Street and will replace the former Jones shoe shop.

Dundee vs Aberdeen

The restaurant in Dundee.
Works have started in the Aberdeen venue.
It will seat 70 to 80 covers, which is a considerable amount more than his Dundee venue at City Quay on Camperdown Street.

He said: “There’s a lot of work and investment still to put into it. Dundee was a proof of concept. It wasn’t the size we wanted, but we tried it out and it worked.

“Aberdonians came to the restaurant a lot and we saw a bit of a trend. There are big plans to regenerate Aberdeen and improve the economy, so we wanted to get in early.

“It was easier for us to manage Dundee and Aberdeen and we have friends in Aberdeen who told us we need to be here.”

Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife Eniloa inside the Aberdeen Gidi Grill
Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife Eniloa inside the Aberdeen restaurant.

Securing the lease for the property in June last year, Mo has spent the past few weeks refurbishing the place, although from where he’s sitting he says “there’s plenty still to do”.

What makes the Aberdeen restaurant different to its Dundee sister venue is its takeaway concept, Giddy Street, that it will be running from the rear of the venue on Langstane Place.

Offering collection for its customers who don’t want to dine in, the menu will have a slightly different menu, but it will also feature many of the Gidi Grill favourites.

One of the dishes on offer: rack of ribs with spicy sauce and sweet potato fries.
One of the dishes on offer: rack of ribs with spicy sauce and sweet potato fries.

Specialising in West African and Caribbean cuisine, Mo is interested in bringing new flavours to the city and will employ around 12 staff members to bring his vision to life.

However, with chef shortages still affecting the hospitality sector, he’s turned to the Home Office to lend him a hand to bring chefs from the Caribbean, Jamaica and Nigeria to the area.

Must try dishes

The menu at Gidi Grill is varied, and many of the dishes will be cooked on the Josper Grill with most of the meats being marinated in Mo’s unique blends of house spices and sauces.

From steak to seafood, pasta, salads, speciality dishes and burgers, customers can experience authentic flavours of his home country.

Sauces and spice blends are a big focus at Gidi Grill.

“We have a meat platter that is a meat basket – it is a type of mixed grill. I want to have a taster meat platter sharer that will showcase a selection of our best meats,” said Mo.

“Our hake and prawn dish with Jollof rice dish is amazing. Our spiced mac and cheese with jerk chicken is always really popular and our chicken fillet and burgers are good.

Fried sweet plantain.
Fried sweet plantain.

“We do a smoked pork belly on the barbecue and it sits on a bed of pineapple chutney and plantain. There’s a real mixture of dishes on our menu. Everyone loves our nachos as they are a bit different.”

Mo will look to have the venue fully licensed to be able to offer the same drinks including cocktails, beers, wines, spirits and more.

One of the cocktails available at Gidi Grill.

With plans to potentially expand into other cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh if Aberdeen proves the hit he hopes it will be, Mo has set up a commercial kitchen where he will make up the sauces and spice blends used in the dishes to ensure consistency across all the venues.

He said: “I work in the kitchen and most of the recipes are mine. The head chef will run the two kitchen teams in Dundee and Aberdeen as I want the quality to remain the same.

Mobolaji Adenyi in traditional Nigerian dress outside Gidi Grill in Dundee.
Mobolaji Adenyi in traditional Nigerian dress outside Gidi Grill in Dundee.

“The sauces and spices I’ll produce myself to ensure everything is the same quality and we’ll have a prep team that will work between the venues.

“This is a test for opening elsewhere so we’ll use our commercial kitchen to prep all of the items that need to be consistent across the brand.

“I have an MBA and a degree in project management but I just want to have my chef certificate, as well. I’m in the kitchen at the college one day a week just now training.”

