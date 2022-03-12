Mother’s Day: 8 great restaurants in Aberdeen to visit with your mum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. And we want to help you avoid the panic of booking a last-minute lunch or dinner reservation.

The food and drink team have collated a roundup of eight restaurants in the city serving up a vast range of tasty cuisine to suit all, from Scottish and British to Indian, Canadian and Parisian.

Not only are the sweet and savoury dishes on offer enough to make anyone’s mouth water, but the venues themselves are sleek, stylish and sophisticated – perfect for those looking to treat one of, if not the most influential woman in their life.

No.10 Bar and Restaurant

10 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XL

I would find it hard to believe if you hadn’t stopped by No.10 Bar and Restaurant in the past, whether it be with your significant other, family members or friends.

The venue boasts the perfect menu and setting for a multitude of occasions, one of these being Mother’s Day.

The team at No.10, which launched more than 30 years ago, has a passion for quality food and drink and strives to provide a wide range of dishes with a contemporary twist.

These are complemented by a well-balanced selection of wines, spirits, real ales and cocktails – what’s not to love?

210 Bistro

210 Market Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5PQ

I for one have always adored dinner with a view, and you get just that at 210 Bistro – in its stylish fourth-floor sky bar.

Overlooking the city’s bustling harbour, it is the perfect place to enjoy lunch, afternoon tea, dinner or cocktails.

The menus are created at the start of each season to ensure the team is continually using the finest and freshest produce available locally.

Game, meat, fish and vegetables are delivered daily, fresh from the markets.

Moonfish Cafe

9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen, AB10 1HP

Standing as Aberdeen’s only eatery to be recognised by the Michelin Guide, one of the most desired accolades a restaurant can aspire to, you’re sure to receive top-star food, drink and service at Moonfish Cafe.

The kitchen’s constantly changing innovative menu of modern British cuisine consists of a focused menu for lunch and dinner, with dishes including grilled hake, steamed mussels, guinea fowl, and more.

If your mum has a sweet tooth, she’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to the dessert offering. The passion fruit parfait has her name all over it…

The Ferryhill House Hotel

169 Bon-Accord St, Aberdeen, AB11 6UA

Among the string of well-known hospitality venues within the McGinty’s Group portfolio, Ferryhill House Hotel oozes sophistication.

Boasting a stylish restaurant with a spacious conservatory, traditional Scottish food is its forte.

The extensive menu has something for everyone from fresh local haddock and chips to salads and lighter bites for lunchtime. It is open seven days a week.

The Silver Darling

Pocra Quay, Aberdeen, AB11 5DQ

If your mum is an avid fan of fresh, mouth-watering seafood, then The Silver Darling should without a doubt be on your radar.

It is another venue with stunning views, this time overlooking Aberdeen beach and the historic fishing village of Footdee (known as Fittie by locals) as well as the harbour, which can be admired through floor-to-ceiling windows.

As well as traditional fish, the restaurant also serves a variety of meat and seasonal game favourites.

Café Bohème

23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen, AB11 6HU

Picture this, Mother’s Day has arrived and your mum, a lover of Italian cuisine, realises that Cafe Boheme is where you will be spending the afternoon/evening indulging.

She will be in foodie heaven, trust me.

A Parisian café by day and a relaxed fine-dining restaurant by night, Café Bohème delivers the perfect fusion of classic cuisine and the finest local produce from independent north-east farmers, fishmongers and breeders.

Chop Grill and Bar

St Andrew Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1LR

I am yet to have a poor experience at Chop Grill and Bar. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that the food, drink and service during every visit of mine have been five-star.

There is something for everyone among the food offering, so take your pick from the likes of calamari, chicken wings, fish tacos, salads, burgers and ribs.

Plenty of mouth-watering cocktails are available, too, including their popular Mexican bulldog. I’ll let you order that for yourself to find out what it is…

8848 Restaurant

347 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6BT

8848 Restaurant provides a thrill for all the senses.

Situated on Union Street, the restaurant revisits the most typical Nepali and Indian recipes, recreating hundreds of years of flavours and subcultures that influence the dishes of the extraordinary region.

Using high-quality ingredients sourced from local and sustainable farming, as well as grounding their spices fresh, your taste buds are in for a treat this Mother’s Day – and any other day for that matter.

For more listicles…