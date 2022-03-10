First look: Plans for new Moray gin distillery and visitor centre submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

First look: Plans for new Moray gin distillery and visitor centre submitted

A Moray gin distiller has submitted plans to the local authority in the hope of bringing a new distillery and visitor centre to the area.
By Julia Bryce
March 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 11:48 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Plans for the Avva Scottish gin distillery and visitor centre. Supplied by Avva Scottish Gin
Plans for the Avva Scottish gin distillery and visitor centre. Supplied by Avva Scottish Gin

A Moray gin distiller has submitted plans to the local authority in the hope of bringing a new distillery and visitor centre to the area.

Jill Brown, owner of Avva Scottish Gin based in Elgin, was worried she may have to move her operation outwith the Speyside area after being unable to locate the “perfect spot” for the business.

However, she has managed to locate an area where the distillery could potentially be built.

Proposals in the planning application to Moray Council include a new premises at the Elgin Business Park at Moss of Barmuckity which will allow the firm to increase production and also add a dedicated visitor centre space.

From left, one of the Avva Scottish Gin team and Jill Brown, the owner of the company.

Jill, who launched the firm in 2016, hopes to have the distillery open just before Christmas this year. She says the new addition to the area will increase tourism and add to the already growing food and drink scene.

She said: “In 2021 we opened a small retail area and began hosting gin tasting tours. The response was tremendous with rising gin sales and sold-out tours. With our proposed new building we will be able to offer year-round tasting tours and open a visitor centre.

Jill Brown hosting a tasting.

“I know it is a long way off, but I am so excited. To be able to separate our tasting area from our retail space and offer an even better experience, we’ll be able to increase our numbers. We’ll have parking available outside, too.

“Hopefully the local authority will see the benefit of it. People are looking for experiences and we’ve got such a rich heritage and diverse food and drink offering in the area.”

Waiting game

Awaiting the planning permission, Jill hopes, all going well, she will be able to break ground in the next three months.

She has been looking for an existing building to move into in Speyside for more than two years. The business will be a long-term tenant of the building.

She added: “We can probably double our production and more, and we’ll have storage space as well.

food firms
Avva Scottish Gin products.

“We’re not going to be restricted on what days we run the still like we are just now, that will make a huge difference to us. We can also extend our product range and we’ll be launching new products in the coming year.

“Our capacity for the still is 120,000 bottles of gin, so we don’t need to get a new still just yet.

“It feels like it has been forever trying to find somewhere to call home. The pandemic has given us a period of time where we’ve been able to potentially secure a space in Speyside. I was really concerned I would have to move the business out of the area because I couldn’t find suitable accommodation for it.

Jill Brown.

“The planning is a big thing so I hope the Moray Council see it as a benefit. We’ll be able to hire more people as well. We anticipate welcoming the first visitors to our new centre in early winter 2022 if all goes to plan.”

Avva Scottish Gin is distilled on a 250l copper still called Jessie-Jean, named after Jill’s two grandmothers.

The gin uses Speyside and Highland botanicals and is distilled in small batches and bottled by hand.

Gin tasting tours will be available at the distiller’s existing premises, 10 Chanonry Road North, Elgin from March 25.

For more local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal