First look: Plans for new Moray gin distillery and visitor centre submitted

A Moray gin distiller has submitted plans to the local authority in the hope of bringing a new distillery and visitor centre to the area.

Jill Brown, owner of Avva Scottish Gin based in Elgin, was worried she may have to move her operation outwith the Speyside area after being unable to locate the “perfect spot” for the business.

However, she has managed to locate an area where the distillery could potentially be built.

Proposals in the planning application to Moray Council include a new premises at the Elgin Business Park at Moss of Barmuckity which will allow the firm to increase production and also add a dedicated visitor centre space.

Jill, who launched the firm in 2016, hopes to have the distillery open just before Christmas this year. She says the new addition to the area will increase tourism and add to the already growing food and drink scene.

She said: “In 2021 we opened a small retail area and began hosting gin tasting tours. The response was tremendous with rising gin sales and sold-out tours. With our proposed new building we will be able to offer year-round tasting tours and open a visitor centre.

“I know it is a long way off, but I am so excited. To be able to separate our tasting area from our retail space and offer an even better experience, we’ll be able to increase our numbers. We’ll have parking available outside, too.

“Hopefully the local authority will see the benefit of it. People are looking for experiences and we’ve got such a rich heritage and diverse food and drink offering in the area.”

Waiting game

Awaiting the planning permission, Jill hopes, all going well, she will be able to break ground in the next three months.

She has been looking for an existing building to move into in Speyside for more than two years. The business will be a long-term tenant of the building.

She added: “We can probably double our production and more, and we’ll have storage space as well.

“We’re not going to be restricted on what days we run the still like we are just now, that will make a huge difference to us. We can also extend our product range and we’ll be launching new products in the coming year.

“Our capacity for the still is 120,000 bottles of gin, so we don’t need to get a new still just yet.

“It feels like it has been forever trying to find somewhere to call home. The pandemic has given us a period of time where we’ve been able to potentially secure a space in Speyside. I was really concerned I would have to move the business out of the area because I couldn’t find suitable accommodation for it.

“The planning is a big thing so I hope the Moray Council see it as a benefit. We’ll be able to hire more people as well. We anticipate welcoming the first visitors to our new centre in early winter 2022 if all goes to plan.”

Avva Scottish Gin is distilled on a 250l copper still called Jessie-Jean, named after Jill’s two grandmothers.

The gin uses Speyside and Highland botanicals and is distilled in small batches and bottled by hand.

Gin tasting tours will be available at the distiller’s existing premises, 10 Chanonry Road North, Elgin from March 25.

