Singh for your supper: Top Scottish chef to host dining event at Aberdeenshire hotel

Celebrity Scottish chef Tony Singh is heading north this spring to host two dining events at a north-east hotel.
By Julia Bryce
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 12:29 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Tony Singh outside one of the domes.

The Edinburgh-born restaurateur will take over the kitchen at Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in Oldmeldrum, working alongside executive chef, Alan Clarke, to bring a night of quality food and entertainment to the venue.

Taking place on Wednesday 27 and Thursday April 28 from 6pm, with staggered bookings every 15 minutes, the five-course menu will be served up to guests in the luxury dining domes and the Titan Sky Bar.

Alan Scott, executive chef of Meldrum House and Tony Singh outside one of the Titan dome.

Canapes and a cocktail, which has been crafted with Tony’s new Fierce Beer collaboration, will kick off the night, followed by the meal which will be served with a selection of paired wines.

As part of Meldrum’s ‘Dine with the Stars’ series of events, Tony is the first in a line-up of celebrity chefs headed for the hotel this year.

The event is limited to just 50 people per evening and tickets are priced at £160 per person.

What’s on the menu?

Dishes for the evening will have a Scottish and Indian fusion and both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options will be available.

Tony looks to bring “a taste of Bollywood” to the north-east and will nod to the region’s top produce including langoustines, lamb and a salmon dish which was inspired by Tony’s grandmother.

Non-vegetarian menu

Vegetarian menu

Tony is no stranger to the hotel after visiting in January for dinner with friends.

He said: “When I saw the domes at the hotel I thought they were spectacular and perfect for an exclusive night of dining.

“I’m looking forward to bringing some Bollywood to Aberdeenshire with a twist on some of the amazing local produce that Alan is getting at the hotel.”

Inside the Titan Sky Bar.

Alan, too, is looking forward to working with the celebrity chef.

He added: “Tony is a chef I’ve admired for many years and when he came for dinner in January, we thought it would be fun to cook together and create something a little different for our guests.

“That sparked an idea and I’m already in talks to invite other well-known chefs to the hotel that I know or have worked with in the past to cook with me at Meldrum and so ‘Dine With The Stars’ was born.”

Tickets for the event are from the hotel directly on events@meldrumhouse.com.

