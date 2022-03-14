Take our survey: Will you wear a mask when visiting your local pub or restaurant?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland is ending its legal requirement to wear face masks from March 21 – and we’re keen to gather your thoughts on it.

Habits have changed over the past two years since the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of us have grown accustomed to grabbing our masks ahead of a trip to the local supermarket.

We have had to be cautious of standing too close to fellow restaurant, bar and cafegoers when eating and drinking out.

Dousing our hands in sanitizer before, during and after stepping foot inside a building that isn’t our own abode has become a ritual to many.

The list goes on.

A lot has changed, and more change is to come next Monday as Scotland’s legal Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face coverings, will end.

What to expect

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed on Tuesday, February 22 that people would still be advised to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

But all legal restrictions on people and businesses will end as part of an effort to “return to a normal way of life”.

This means people will no longer be required to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces, including in restaurants, cafes and bars, and on public transport.

Rules for businesses on collecting customer details and taking measures to reduce the spread of the virus will also seize.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted England’s restrictions on Thursday, February 24, with the requirement to self-isolate dropped and free mass testing to end in April.

But are you welcoming the changes with open arms, or feeling apprehensive?

