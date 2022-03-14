Take our survey: Will you wear a mask when visiting your local pub or restaurant?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Take our survey: Will you wear a mask when visiting your local pub or restaurant?

By Karla Sinclair
March 14, 2022, 6:00 am
All Covid-19 legal restrictions will end on Monday, March 21.
Scotland is ending its legal requirement to wear face masks from March 21 – and we’re keen to gather your thoughts on it.

Habits have changed over the past two years since the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of us have grown accustomed to grabbing our masks ahead of a trip to the local supermarket.

We have had to be cautious of standing too close to fellow restaurant, bar and cafegoers when eating and drinking out.

People will no longer be required to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces and on public transport from March 21.

Dousing our hands in sanitizer before, during and after stepping foot inside a building that isn’t our own abode has become a ritual to many.

The list goes on.

A lot has changed, and more change is to come next Monday as Scotland’s legal Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face coverings, will end.

What to expect

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed on Tuesday, February 22 that people would still be advised to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

But all legal restrictions on people and businesses will end as part of an effort to “return to a normal way of life”.

This means people will no longer be required to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces, including in restaurants, cafes and bars, and on public transport.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Rules for businesses on collecting customer details and taking measures to reduce the spread of the virus will also seize.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted England’s restrictions on Thursday, February 24, with the requirement to self-isolate dropped and free mass testing to end in April.

But are you welcoming the changes with open arms, or feeling apprehensive?

Have your say

Let us know how you’re feeling about it…

If you would like to share more thoughts on the topic, fill out our online form.

