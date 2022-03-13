Sweet treats: These vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes are quick and easy

This crispy classic is a real chocolatey treat and they don’t need baking either, so they’re ready in a jiffy.
We’ve suggested adding cherries and almonds to the chocolate mixture, but why not experiment with our ingredients such as raisins or vegan marshmallows?
The recipes comes courtesy of Flora, who offer a range of spreads including one that’s 100% plant-based and vegan certified.
Be sure to check out our other sweet treat recipes for more inspiration.
Crispy vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes
Makes 16
Ingredients
- 150g (5oz) plain chocolate (vegan)
- 115g (4oz) Flora 100% Natural Ingredients
- 1 tbsp golden syrup
- 2 tbsp plant-based single cream
- 115g (4oz) rice cereal
- 55g (2oz) glace cherries, chopped
- 55g (2oz) toasted flaked almonds
- Milk chocolate and plain chocolate, to decorate (vegan)
Method
- Melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of hot water (alternatively, microwave on medium power, stirring occasionally).
- Add the Flora, golden syrup and plant-based cream and stir until smooth.
- Remove the bowl from the saucepan and cool slightly before stirring in the cereal, cherries and almonds.
- Spoon into a greased and lined 20cm (8 inch) square tin. Smooth the top and chill for at least one hour until set.
- Turn out of the tin and cut into bars, squares or triangles.
- To decorate, melt the plant-based milk and plain chocolate in individual bowls over a pan of hot water (or in the microwave) and drizzle over the cakes.