Sweet treats: These vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes are quick and easy

This crispy classic is a real chocolatey treat and they don’t need baking either, so they’re ready in a jiffy.

We’ve suggested adding cherries and almonds to the chocolate mixture, but why not experiment with our ingredients such as raisins or vegan marshmallows?

The recipes comes courtesy of Flora, who offer a range of spreads including one that’s 100% plant-based and vegan certified.

Crispy vegan chocolate refrigerator cakes

Makes 16

Ingredients

150g (5oz) plain chocolate (vegan)

115g (4oz) Flora 100% Natural Ingredients

1 tbsp golden syrup

2 tbsp plant-based single cream

115g (4oz) rice cereal

55g (2oz) glace cherries, chopped

55g (2oz) toasted flaked almonds

Milk chocolate and plain chocolate, to decorate (vegan)

Method

Melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of hot water (alternatively, microwave on medium power, stirring occasionally). Add the Flora, golden syrup and plant-based cream and stir until smooth. Remove the bowl from the saucepan and cool slightly before stirring in the cereal, cherries and almonds. Spoon into a greased and lined 20cm (8 inch) square tin. Smooth the top and chill for at least one hour until set. Turn out of the tin and cut into bars, squares or triangles. To decorate, melt the plant-based milk and plain chocolate in individual bowls over a pan of hot water (or in the microwave) and drizzle over the cakes.

