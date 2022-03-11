Food behaviour: How does social media impact a Scottish foodie influencer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food behaviour: How does social media impact a Scottish foodie influencer?

By Mariam Okhai
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
the perthshire foodie

In this weeks food behaviour piece I interview The Perthshire Foodie about how social media affects his daily life, and the impact it has on his food choices.

For Dave Reilly, known to many as The Perthshire Foodie, food and drink is more than just a basic physiological need.

When not working, Dave spends his time trying new recipes, creating picture perfect content for his Instagram feed, and promoting his hobbies including his artwork and photography.

Dave Reilly, The Perthshire Foodie.
But what does it mean to be a foodie influencer in the digitally dominated world we find ourselves in today?

And how easy is it to become one? Can anyone do what influencers do? Or, is there an art to inspiring, educating and motivating people to discover more about their local food and dink scene?

I caught up with Dave to find out more…

So Dave, do you think social media influences the way people eat?

Yes, it does, especially for people if they are visiting a new area or a new town.

I frequently get messages from people who are visiting the Perthshire area or Scotland in general asking for recommendations for any places to try.

You can use them like local tour guides and I do that when I go to a new place. I use Instagram to see if there are any good food accounts in the area, and I’ll message them or have a look at their Story highlights.

Does it affect what you would eat?

Yes, especially if it is an area I haven’t been to before.

If it is eye-catching food, I am more likely to click on that post and have a look at it.

It affects what I order in the sense that I look at more styles of food that I would not have previously.

I feel it makes me more adventurous as well.

How important is the look of the food?

There are definitely restaurants who target foods because they are trending and look good on social media. For example, beer buns because they look good when they are all dressed up.

It has definitely grown in impact over time and it is more favoured now, so it is definitely very important, but it needs to taste good as well.

If it tastes rubbish, you may get an influx initially but it will fall out of fashion again when people realise it doesn’t taste good.

Does every dish need to be picture perfect?

There is some food I’ll make and I will pay more attention to the presentation than I would have before I had an Instagram account.

Making sure it’s not all the same colour, or spending more time on the garnishing or finish of it.

But there are also times where I do fancy noodles and I know it isn’t going to look good.

Does this create any levels of streFood Bess on you?

If I know it has got potential to look good, I will spend time on it.

But sometimes if I just want a simple meal, I am not going to stress too much about it.

This article is part of an ongoing series where topics around food and drink and behaviour will be discussed.

If you have any suggestions on topics you would like to read about, please provide your suggestions in the submission form below.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing.

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

