Mackie’s 19.2 Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal will make you all scream for ice cream (and crepes)

Oh, what a joy it is to see the weather making a turn for the better in recent weeks.

Us Scots have witnessed far too many storms this year alone, and we’re only in month three…

I began to lose track of the number of times I prayed for the sun to appear whilst overlooking the Granite City from Marischal Square, as well as whilst sitting in the family’s countryside abode.

But during some days recently, it has appeared my prayers have been answered – albeit for short periods.

It was another Saturday spent in Aberdeen where I had to look out my sunglasses, and I was all here for it.

Unsurprisingly, I was craving ice cream. And it doesn’t take a genius to work out where one of the best eateries to visit when that’s on the brain – Mackie’s 19.2, of course.

The food

According to the Mackie’s website, there are more than 725,000 combinations of ice cream and toppings to choose from in the parlour.

I’m indecisive enough as it is, and anyone that knows me can vouch for that, so the fact that its Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) menu reduces this figure significantly is a Godsend to me.

Two crepes and two hot drinks for £10 is the deal, and considering that one crepe alone at the parlour sets you back £5.80, you’re basically being treated to a drink and a chunk of your sweet treat free of charge.

That’s not something I’m going to say no to, especially with the hiking price of coffee nowadays…

There are four crepes to choose from. And even still, I hummed and hayed for several minutes about which one I fancied, whilst my boyfriend already has his order pre-prepared. I should have been more organised.

Whilst the ARW offer is £10, you can upgrade to a hot chocolate or mocha for an extra £1.50 per person.

I rarely opt for the hot chocolate route, but I was craving sugar, sugar and more sugar. And that is exactly what I got – result.

The drink was silky, smooth and fragrant. It had been so long since I sipped away at a Mackie’s hot chocolate that I forgot how thick they were.

I’d definitely say to avoid this if you don’t have a sweet tooth, though. The richness hits you as soon as the drink touches the lips.

Our other hot drink was a simple Americano. They can never go wrong in my eyes.

Feeling rather guilty about enjoying our hot drinks given the weather, our focus quickly steered onto the crepes.

Maple madness, cookies and cream, caramel cookie crunch and strawberry delight are the options available. Can you blame me for taking some time to decide?

Given that I hadn’t tried this flavour before, I selected the maple madness in the end. The other crepe of choice was the cookies and cream.

They were ready in a few minutes, which my crepe partner – who hasn’t visited Mackie’s 19.2 before, shocking, I know – spent eyeing up the ice cream counter and the eatery’s duo of chocolate taps. Yes, if you’re yet to visit, you read correctly. There is melted chocolate on tap.

From raspberry ripple, honeycomb and chocolate, some of the brand’s most well-known flavours, to quirky specials including bubblegum, there’s more than enough on offer.

One scoop of the white chocolate swirl ice cream was perched on top of my crepe. The words light and decadent spring to mind when thinking back to it. I only wish I was tucking into some now.

It complemented the strong flavours of golden caramel sauce and maple syrup, a combination I hadn’t tried before, which had been drizzled across. The sweetness lingered in the mouth, which I certainly wasn’t complaining about.

The treat had a banoffee pie feel to it, being that slices of fresh banana were also scattered across, along with caramel cubes that melted in the mouth.

As for the cookies and cream option, the crunchiness of the Oreo pieces and chocolate sprinkles married so well with the crepe. Both crepes weren’t abundantly sweet. We were thankful for this given the toppings.

Mackie’s cookie and cream ice cream was also in amongst the mix, along with milk chocolate sauce. Straight from one of the taps, it was warm and silky-smooth.

Just as quickly as they arrived, they were gone – well, until we were stuffed to the brim, of course. I’d say we made a good go of it, and left feeling beyond satisfied with the trip.

The verdict

Whilst the pair of us ventured to Mackie’s 19.2 due to the sun making a welcome appearance, it’s definitely an eatery that you can visit in all weather conditions.

The ARW offering is great value for money. The parlour is well-known for its crepes, so I’m always delighted to see them included in the deal.

In my opinion, they always boast the perfect amount of toppings. I don’t know what it is about some eateries dousing their pancakes, crepes and waffles in far too much sauce, but I’m really not a fan. Mackie’s 19.2 always hits the mark on this front.

If you’d like to add to your order before the foodie event comes to an end for the eighth time, there are ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and savoury options available, too.

Information

Address: 7, Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BL

T: 01224 518252

W: www.mackies.co.uk/ice-cream/parlour/

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: Two crepes and two hot drinks (tea or coffee) for £10. Upgrade to a hot chocolate or mocha for an extra £1.50 per person.

