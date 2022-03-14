Central Coffee: The third venue to join Highlander Cafe Bus owner’s business fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Central Coffee: The third venue to join Highlander Cafe Bus owner’s business fleet

By Karla Sinclair
March 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Samuel Turcu Georgescu.
Budding entrepreneur Samuel Turcu Georgescu has announced the opening of his latest venture that will cater to city centre-goers in need of a caffeine fix.

Central Coffee on Market Street has joined Samuel’s fleet of businesses based in Aberdeen, one of which includes the ever-popular Highlander Cafe Bus on Beach Boulevard.

Opening its doors on Friday, March 4, the coffee shop offers a selection of quality coffees, burgers and Romanian-style dishes.

Inside Central Coffee Aberdeen's seating area, with tables and a piano to the right and a counter to the left, with more seating toward the front window
The seating area.
The black counter is adorned with Coca Cola branding
Ice cream and coffee are among the food and drink offering.

It shares its name with Samuel’s other Central Coffee cafe, which is based on George Street.

Both locations are open from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday. Delivery and collection are also available.

When one becomes two

Samuel opened the first Central Coffee location in June 2019, serving pizza, burgers, coffee and more.

The 36-year-old has always aimed to ensure the cafe, which has a team of three, boasts a warm and welcoming atmosphere, something he has replicated in the second location.

It is based inside the Viva By Sean Salon and Spa and has a capacity of 20.

Samuel making a coffee.

Samuel said: “After seeing the location, the ideas started to connect and take a beautiful shape.

“This is all thanks to some wonderful people including Sean Duncan, the owner of Viva By Sean, and his wonderful colleagues.”

Samuel and his 21-year-old twin brothers, Natanael and Beniamin Turcu, started transforming the space in February and it opened in early March.

Natanael and Beniamin also own their own business in Blackburn – Scoops Ice Cream Parlour.

“In this second Central Coffee location, we focus more on the coffee with a fairly large range,” Samuel said.

“As for the food menu, there are fresh sandwiches and toasties and breakfast burritos.

“Ice cream is among the food offering too. We stock Arran Ice Cream, an award-winning Scottish dairy ice cream.”

Natanael, left, and Beniamin Turcu outside Scoops.

Bonnie Bus

Samuel announced his plans to open a second bus-turned-cafe last July/August, known as Bonnie Bus.

It comes after the entrepreneur took ownership of The Highlander Cafe Bus in late 2018, and the unique eatery has proved so popular that he is eager to provide another experience just like it for people in the city.

Bonnie Bus will also be based on Beach Boulevard and have indoor and outdoor seating.

Samuel alongside Bonnie Bus.
The Bonnie Bus parked on the street.
The business will be based at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard.

“The Highlander Cafe Bus is very attractive for visitors and we want to make it known throughout Scotland for being unique due to its view and position,” he said.

“We are waiting to receive the necessary documents from DVLA (regarding Bonnie Bus) to be able to park as a bus on the road, then we’ll be good to go.”

For more information on Central Coffee, visit the Facebook page.

