Central Coffee: The third venue to join Highlander Cafe Bus owner’s business fleet

Budding entrepreneur Samuel Turcu Georgescu has announced the opening of his latest venture that will cater to city centre-goers in need of a caffeine fix.

Central Coffee on Market Street has joined Samuel’s fleet of businesses based in Aberdeen, one of which includes the ever-popular Highlander Cafe Bus on Beach Boulevard.

Opening its doors on Friday, March 4, the coffee shop offers a selection of quality coffees, burgers and Romanian-style dishes.

It shares its name with Samuel’s other Central Coffee cafe, which is based on George Street.

Both locations are open from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday. Delivery and collection are also available.

When one becomes two

Samuel opened the first Central Coffee location in June 2019, serving pizza, burgers, coffee and more.

The 36-year-old has always aimed to ensure the cafe, which has a team of three, boasts a warm and welcoming atmosphere, something he has replicated in the second location.

It is based inside the Viva By Sean Salon and Spa and has a capacity of 20.

Samuel said: “After seeing the location, the ideas started to connect and take a beautiful shape.

“This is all thanks to some wonderful people including Sean Duncan, the owner of Viva By Sean, and his wonderful colleagues.”

Samuel and his 21-year-old twin brothers, Natanael and Beniamin Turcu, started transforming the space in February and it opened in early March.

Natanael and Beniamin also own their own business in Blackburn – Scoops Ice Cream Parlour.

“In this second Central Coffee location, we focus more on the coffee with a fairly large range,” Samuel said.

“As for the food menu, there are fresh sandwiches and toasties and breakfast burritos.

“Ice cream is among the food offering too. We stock Arran Ice Cream, an award-winning Scottish dairy ice cream.”

Bonnie Bus

Samuel announced his plans to open a second bus-turned-cafe last July/August, known as Bonnie Bus.

It comes after the entrepreneur took ownership of The Highlander Cafe Bus in late 2018, and the unique eatery has proved so popular that he is eager to provide another experience just like it for people in the city.

Bonnie Bus will also be based on Beach Boulevard and have indoor and outdoor seating.

“The Highlander Cafe Bus is very attractive for visitors and we want to make it known throughout Scotland for being unique due to its view and position,” he said.

“We are waiting to receive the necessary documents from DVLA (regarding Bonnie Bus) to be able to park as a bus on the road, then we’ll be good to go.”

For more information on Central Coffee, visit the Facebook page.

