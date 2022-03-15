Everything you need to know about the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s biggest event to date this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s biggest event to date this weekend

As demand for the Highland Food and Drink Trail continues to build momentum, this weekend's event is set to be the biggest to date.
By Julia Bryce
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
One of the vendors at the Highland Food and Drink Trail event.
One of the vendors at the Highland Food and Drink Trail event.

As demand for the Highland Food and Drink Trail continues to build momentum, this weekend’s event is set to be the biggest to date.

Organisers are looking to expand the event every month with the hope of running it seven days a week during the summer months with a varied street food presence.

The team behind it have been working closely with Highland Council to bring the new project to life which highlights some of the best local produce available.

Numerous street food trucks will park up in the city centre of Inverness this weekend to showcase their dishes to locals and tourists alike.

David Hawkins with his dog Chewy in front of Jamie and Ann-Marie Ross of The Redshank Catering at the first event.

When and where is it taking place?

It will take place on Saturday (March 19) from noon to 7pm.

You’ll find all of the vendors involved along the cultural quarter in Inverness city centre, which is adjacent to the River Ness and Inverness Cathedral, and along the front of the Ness Kiosk, Cathedral Cafe and Eden Court.

What will I be able to grab to eat?

There will be all sorts of delicious treats available from some well-known names in Highland street food.

Everything from seafood, pasta, smoked meats and gourmet burgers will be on offer.

Different restaurants, street food vendors and food and drink businesses are preparing to take part in future events, too, with the line-up of vendors set to change every month.

The following five vendors will be present at the March event:

  • Ollies Pops
  • The Redshank
  • Tagliotello
  • Seasonal Flavour
  • Highland Hogroasts

The menus

Ollie Pops

The Redshank

Tagliotello

 

Seasonal Flavour

 

Highland Hogroasts

 

Founder Douglas Hardie, was delighted to see the first event hailed a success by locals and vendors alike, and is looking forward to seeing how the event will grow in the coming months.

He said: “The feedback on the trail from both the vendors and the public has been fantastic

“Everyone can see the potential on the street food zone, and are looking forward to our long Highland evenings, with the prospect of a lovely walk with the sight, sound and smell of fabulous, freshly prepared street food.”

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal