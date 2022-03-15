Everything you need to know about the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s biggest event to date this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As demand for the Highland Food and Drink Trail continues to build momentum, this weekend’s event is set to be the biggest to date.

Organisers are looking to expand the event every month with the hope of running it seven days a week during the summer months with a varied street food presence.

The team behind it have been working closely with Highland Council to bring the new project to life which highlights some of the best local produce available.

Numerous street food trucks will park up in the city centre of Inverness this weekend to showcase their dishes to locals and tourists alike.

When and where is it taking place?

It will take place on Saturday (March 19) from noon to 7pm.

You’ll find all of the vendors involved along the cultural quarter in Inverness city centre, which is adjacent to the River Ness and Inverness Cathedral, and along the front of the Ness Kiosk, Cathedral Cafe and Eden Court.

What will I be able to grab to eat?

There will be all sorts of delicious treats available from some well-known names in Highland street food.

Everything from seafood, pasta, smoked meats and gourmet burgers will be on offer.

Different restaurants, street food vendors and food and drink businesses are preparing to take part in future events, too, with the line-up of vendors set to change every month.

The following five vendors will be present at the March event:

Ollies Pops

The Redshank

Tagliotello

Seasonal Flavour

Highland Hogroasts

The menus

Founder Douglas Hardie, was delighted to see the first event hailed a success by locals and vendors alike, and is looking forward to seeing how the event will grow in the coming months.

He said: “The feedback on the trail from both the vendors and the public has been fantastic

“Everyone can see the potential on the street food zone, and are looking forward to our long Highland evenings, with the prospect of a lovely walk with the sight, sound and smell of fabulous, freshly prepared street food.”

