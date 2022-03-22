Pigeon pie and stuffed heart: North-east war-time recipe book dug up from the past set for modern-day makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pigeon pie and stuffed heart: North-east war-time recipe book dug up from the past set for modern-day makeover

By Andy Morton
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 7:05 pm
Lindsay Jackson found the 1940 recipe book at her mum's house.
A rediscovered World War II-era recipe book written by Aberdeenshire school teachers is about to get a contemporary twist.

Lindsay Jackson, whose great-grandmother used the recipes during the war, plans to repurpose the simple, home-cooked dishes for her barbeque meats restaurant business.

She uncovered the book during a clear-out at her mum’s and was struck by how its war-time ethos of using local produce matched her own views on sustainability.

War-time recipe book
Lindsay wants to incorporate some of the book’s recipes into her Smoke and Soul business.

“The number one thing for me when I read it was, wow, this is exactly the same as what we are doing,” says Lindsay, who co-owns Smoke and Soul, a former street food firm that now operates out of premises in Aberdeen and Edinburgh and owns an industrial smokery in Bridge of Don.

Recipes for War-Time Cookery

Annie Donald and Ella Fletcher, two home economics teachers at Peterhead Academy, published the recipe book in 1940.

Inside the book, called Recipes for War-Time Cookery, are instructions for pigeon pie, salted fish, marrow sandwiches, stuffed heart and peach and turnip jam among many others.

Some of the entries shine a light on the privations of the time. A liver, potato and onions recipe is described as “Poor Man’s Goose”, while another entry is called Wartime Stew.

However, all of the ingredients in the recipes are designed to be home-grown.

In a forward for the book, John Orr, the then-director of the Rowett Institute of Nutrition that is today part of Aberdeen University, called on locals to grow more potatoes and other vegetables at their allotments.

He wrote that it will help the Ministry of Food in its “terribly difficult task” of feeding the nation.

War-time recipe book
The forward encourages the people of the north-east to go local.

“… the kind of food we produce in our own country is, on the whole, of greater nutritive value than the food we import,” he added.

War-time recipes to combat poor health

And in a sign that concern over processed food dates back farther than we might think, Orr also exhorts his readers to ward off malnutrition by using homemade produce.

“Housewives have relied too much on the grocer’s van and too little on their own gardens,” he wrote.

War-time recipe book
The recipe book contains a number of jam recipes.

Eighty-two-years on, Orr’s sentiment still chimes with Lindsay.

“This idea of doing a lot of stuff from scratch is what we try to do ourselves,” she says.

“And if we’re not doing it from scratch ourselves, we’re choosing companies that are the least processed as possible.”

A spirit of collaboration

Lindsay is now working with other Aberdeenshire food businesses to release collaborative dishes inspired by the recipe book.

Her company, Smoke and Soul, this month teamed up with Aberdeen’s Big Manny’s Pizza.

But in the spirit of war-time unity enshrined in the recipe book, Lindsay is keen to expand her alliances further.

Alice Lane, the owner of From Bakery Lane, is to work with Lindsay on a jam recipe.

She has already discussed repurposing a jam recipe with Alice Lane, owner of Inverurie firm From Bakery Lane.

And Lindsay’s partner and lead chef at Smoke and Soul, Corey Milne, believes a full three-course war-time menu could be pulled together.

“There are things in the book such as stuffed skirt (a kind of steak) that still gets made today,” Corey says.

“A lot of old people still buy that and make it.”

War-time recipe book
The recipes use easy-to-source ingredients.

Lindsay adds: “The best way to do it is to get inspiration from the book and work with other companies to bring these things back to life, eighty years later.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay is happy that the rediscovery of the recipe book connected her to her great-grandmother.

“It’s nice to have something from her that has been passed down through the generations.”

