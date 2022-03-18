Cooking on a Budget: Raise your ramen game by using prawns instead of chicken in this delicious recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cooking on a Budget: Raise your ramen game by using prawns instead of chicken in this delicious recipe

By Brian Stormont
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:58 am
Prawn ramen with spicy kimchi.
Ramen is a notoriously comforting dish, full of flavour and budget-friendly, feeding four people for only a tenner.

This recipe from Love Seafood for prawn ramen with spicy kimchi is a delicious dinner ready in 20 minutes.

Add Korean-style kimchi for an authentic flavour which perfectly complements the sweet juicy prawns and broccoli.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home.

It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Prawn ramen with spicy kimchi

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
  • 750ml boiling water
  • 2 reduced-salt vegetable stock cubes dissolved
  • 4 nests medium egg noodles
  • 1 head broccoli, cut into small florets
  • 350-400g cooked and peeled prawns
  • 2 tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce
  • 215g jar Korean kimchi, drained
  • 1 chilli pepper, sliced (optional)
  • 1 lime, quartered

Method

  1. Dissolve the stock cubes in a little boiling water and set aside.
  2. Gently heat the oil in a large pan, then add the garlic and ginger and cook on a low heat for a few minutes. Add 750ml boiling water, bring up to the boil then add the stock cubes, noodles and broccoli. Cook for 2- 3 minutes.
  3. Add the prawns and cook until they are piping hot and the noodles and broccoli are cooked through.
  4. Season the broth to taste with a little soy sauce if needed, divide into four bowls and garnish your ramen with a good spoonful of kimchi, fresh chilli (if using) and a squeeze of lime.

