Survey results: Face coverings in hospitality venues are to remain – how did you take the news?

Press and Journal readers have expressed their opinions on being advised to wear face coverings in hospitality venues, with the majority thinking they are best left at home.

Scotland was all geared up to end its legal requirement to wear face masks from today, which include them being worn in enclosed spaces such as restaurants, bars and cafes.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last Tuesday, March 15, that all Covid legal restrictions are to come to an end today with one exception.

This exception is the requirement to wear face masks for a “further short period” in the spaces listed above.

The news has caused a stir among communities across the north and north-east. But what did you think?

Feedback from readers

The food and drink team published a two-question survey on last Monday, March 14, in anticipation that all Covid legal restrictions would be lifted in Scotland from today.

Both questions were focused on the topic of wearing face coverings in hospitality venues, aimed at customers and members of staff.

A total of 735 people participated in the Press and Journal survey, with 81% saying they will not wear a face covering in pubs and restaurants when this rule is eventually lifted. 19% said they will.

As for the second question, “do you think hospitality workers should still wear a face mask?”, the outcome matched as 81% answered ‘no’ and 19% answered ‘yes’.

‘No’ comes out on top

A number of people from the north and north-east shared their views with us on the matter.

The majority of those who reached out were among the group that think face masks should be a thing of the past.

One respondent, Nora Gilfillan, said: “As months and now years are passing I see no purpose for facemasks. Without one exception, everybody I know who has caught covid this year has worn a mask and is vaxxed as recommended. This is very discouraging.

“The masks become smelly and moist whilst wearing them and I can only assume are actually breeding bacteria. However, the masks are signalling fear and are changing our behaviour towards other humans, making communication more difficult and less spontaneous.

“I am very disappointed at the prolonged use in Scotland without sharing the data of the benefits of wearing masks that I assume they are basing this decision on.”

Colin Kingswood, another respondent, added: “What a disgraceful suggestion that staff should be masked like slaves. Utterly pointless theatre. No randomised controlled trial has shown data to prove mask-wearing beneficial.”

Mr Kingswood studied molecular biology and has worked as a software engineer in related fields, so is familiar with reading scientific papers and understanding the quality of evidence provided on the effectiveness of face masks.

He added: “Most of the mask positive papers are based on mathematical models, or mechanical simulations (so not real-world data). The good quality papers involve randomised controlled trials, none of which have shown statistically significant benefit from mask-wearing.

“At the end of the day, masks are about control, and perpetuating fear, and have very little effect on the control of a virus.

“The pandemic has been vastly over-exaggerated in my opinion and our human rights have taken a battering. There should be an urgency to return to the old normal, and not make this ridiculous dehumanising behaviour normal. We managed fine before 2020 without them.”

When our survey was shared on social media, the majority of those who commented on the post appeared to share the same mindset.

One respondent said: “Nope, didn’t wear one before and I’m not going to now!” Another wrote: “Hardly worn now.”

It is expected that the legal requirement to wear face masks in Scotland will be dropped in early April, before the Easter holidays, according to Ms Sturgeon.

