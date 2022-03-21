Explainer: What happens if you don’t want to wear a mask but a venue asks you to? By Karla Sinclair and Andy Morton March 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 11:04 am Explainer: What you need to know about hospitality and face masks. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Coroanvirus First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hospitality More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Visitors welcomed back to Glen Garioch Distillery as £6m refurbishment unveiled March 22, 2022 Food and Drink Pigeon pie and stuffed heart: North-east war-time recipe book dug up from the past set for modern-day makeover March 22, 2022 Food and Drink Review: Street food scran worth the buck at Highland Food & Drink Trail in Inverness March 21, 2022 More from the Press and Journal WATCH: Roof comes off Aberdeen Market with mural gone as dramatic demolition continues Formartine United appoint Stuart Anderson as manager Tom ‘The Albatross’ Stoltman swoops in on Highland bird rescue centre Angus farmer warns of lead poisoning hazard after losing eight cattle Leading Aberdeen Women out at Pittodrie will be a career highlight, says captain Kelly Forrest Invoice dating back to 1858 from Aberdeen Journals found in old bible