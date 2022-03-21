First look: Huntly’s The Bank Restaurant to make highly-anticipated return after eight-month refurb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s all hands on deck at The Bank Restaurant in Huntly as the popular venue is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday after a lengthy eight-month refurb.

Located on the corner position at the junction of The Square and Gordon Street, the restaurant was acquired by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in July last year and the team immediately set about renovating and refurbishing it.

The news came soon after the whisky firm purchased The Castle Hotel in May, which is planned to reopen in 2023.

The Bank Restaurant, a name that derives from one of its previous occupants over the years, Clydesdale Bank, has undergone a transformation of its interior and food offering.

It will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8.30am to 11pm.

‘A unique space with unique features’

The grade-two listed building was built in 1841 and was designed by the famous Scottish architect, Archibald Simpson.

And over 180 years later, it is still at the heart of the Huntly community.

It is relaunching on Wednesday for dinner with 42 covers, modern décor, a new menu and a new head chef, Ian Rainbird.

Originally from Essex, Ian is looking forward to seeing guests walk through the doors after weeks of preparations, which have proved “both daunting and exciting”.

The 32-year-old said: “Some quirky things have been added like The Bank Vault, which is a cellar for the wines. A state-of-the-art kitchen was already there.

“There are beautiful interiors and cabinetry and stunning lighting and furnishings, too. It is a warm and welcoming and unique space with some unique features, including the Whisky Wall.”

A six-figure sum has been invested into transforming the venue.

The restaurant is all set in one space and has a capacity of 42. However, there is also an office and a staff room.

Food and drink

Ian has previously worked as head chef at the Dark Island Hotel in Benbecula and Four Seasons in St Fillans, Perthshire, and plans to bring a combination of Asian and Nordic-style cooking to the food offering.

The 12-strong team, the vast majority of which live locally, are working with as many local suppliers as possible.

“I like classic cooking but with a twist, so I’ve planned some dishes that will be cooked over a BBQ fire in the kitchen and will be doing my own smoking of meat and fish,” Ian said.

“I’m big into sustainability so our fish and chips will be made with Scottish hake as it’s so delicious. Plus, our sticky toffee pudding is made using aged beef fat.

“That might sound odd, but I use it instead of butter to give it a rich savoury note to the dish that I think our customers will love.”

The menu also features:

Ham hock terrine

Roasted tomato and red pepper soup

Battered hake

Three cheese macaroni

Vegetarian burger

Lemon posset

Apple terrine

Dish prices vary from £6 to £19.

Ian believes the beef tartare starter and chicken Balmoral pie main will prove popular.

“The Bank Restaurant is very exciting to be a part of and will be something everyone will be talking about,” Ian added.

“The past couple of weeks have been both daunting and exciting in equal measure, nothing though will compare to seeing our first guests coming through the door.”

Diners can book by calling the venue directly on 01466 543103. The Bank will be open for dinner on Wednesday and Thursday this week and opens fully for breakfast and all day dining from this Friday.

