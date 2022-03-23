13 restaurants and cafes that opened during the pandemic in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While the pandemic has been incredibly challenging, some individuals have managed to launch and run successful hospitality venues.

From Thai cafes to plush restaurants, not forgetting the eatery with robot waiters, the Aberdeen food scene has served up some fantastic new venues despite how challenging the coronavirus pandemic has been.

We’re shining a light on those venues that managed to open their doors in the midst of it all and who have managed to succeed and build a loyal following for themselves.

Madame Mews – Aberdeen

After losing their home at the Aberdeen Market which closed due to liquidating during the pandemic, Mew Garthley and her team managed to find a new home for the business – a 70-seater restaurant on Summer Street.

While her cooking has always been popular, Mew can now serve even more customers which has seen the business go from strength to strength throughout the pandemic.

Specialising in Thai cuisine you’ll find a range of authentic dishes on the menus here.

Address: 7 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SB

The Fowrie Garden Cafe – Kingswells, Aberdeen

The team at The Fourmile wanted to do something different with their front space and so decided to refurbish the venue and transorm the area into a cafe during the pandemic.

Opening in April 2021, The Fowrie Garden Cafe serves up a range of delicious bakes and cakes, breakfast options and lunch items like sandwiches and light bites.

Address: The Fourmile, Old Skene Road, Kingswells, Aberdeen, AB15 8QA

The Albyn – Aberdeen

Simon Cruickshank and his wife, Christie, invested a seven-figure sum into resurrecting the iconic restaurant, bar and nightclub which reopened at the tail end of last year in November.

The restaurant and bar is the first part of the four-storey building to be refurbished and customers have been flocking to the venue on mass to get a taste for The Albyn’s new offering.

Address: 11 Albyn Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1YE

Taste of Hong Kong – Aberdeen

Another casualty of the liquidation of the Aberdeen Market, the owners of Taste of Hong Kong were also forced to find a new home.

And they did just that at the former The Adelphi Kitchen on Adelphi Lane.

As well as ordering their Hong Kong delicacies in the comforts of the restaurant, you can also get it delivered right to your door too.

Address: 28 Adelphi, Aberdeen, AB11 5BL

Masaki – Aberdeen

There’s a recurring theme here of venues in the former Aberdeen Market rising form the ashes and becoming even more successful.

Masaki in Aberdeen is another great example. Formerly known as The Sushi Box, owner Atisaya Aitcheson, has taken over what once was Yatai Izakaya and is now serving up her much-loved dishes to customers at her first restaurant.

From sushi to ramen bowls, not to mention a load of specials usually on offer, there’s plenty to tuck into.

Address: 53 Langstane Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6EN

Cartoos – Aberdeen

Have you ever seen or had robot waiters serve you? Well you can now at Cartoos which is located down at Aberdeen Beach.

The grill restaurant boasts two robotic assistants who help the waiting staff and can also shoe guests to their tables.

The venue opened its doors in august last year and its robots have attracted lots of diners keen to experience their service.

Address: 3-9 Esplanade, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

Milton on the Corner – Aberdeen

Jay Emmerson, the owner of Milton of Crathes in Aberdeenshire took over the popular Cognito on the Corner earlier this month, renaming it Milton on the Corner.

The trendy eatery and gin bar will slowly change its menu as the team becomes more comfortable with the venue, so expect to see new additions available very soon.

Address: 1 Mid Stocket Road, Aberdeen, AB15 5JL

Ground Bike and Coffee – Bieldside, Aberdeen

If you’re looking to eat somewhere a little different why not give Ground Bike and Coffee a try?

Ground is a professional bike workshop and specialty coffee shop which opened in summer around June. It is based in Bieldside on North Deeside Road which is one of the main cycling routes from Aberdeen City to Royal Deeside.

Address: 55 North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, AB15 9DB

The Key – Aberdeen, Westhill and Inverurie in Aberdeenshire

Opening all four of his businesses during the global pandemic, former professional footballer Jonny Smith has built his health cafe empire in under two years.

Launching his brand The Key in July 2020, which offers calorie-controlled macro meals in a bid to change people’s mindset that healthy food options are tasteless, Jonny has since opened two additional cafes in Westhill and Inverurie, and opened a cafe at Transition Extreme (TX) on Links Road in Aberdeen last September.

The entrepreneur has big plans for the business and hasn’t let the pandemic slow him down.

Address: 65 Regent Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5AR/Westhill Shopping Centre, Old Skene Road, Westhill, AB32 6RL/Highclere Business Park, Highclere Way, Inverurie, AB51 5QW (within JG Ross) and Transition Extreme, Links Road, Aberdeen, AB24 5NN

The Boxcar Coffee and Yard – Cults, Aberdeen

This quirky addition which lies just off of the Deeside Railway Line at the former Cults Train Station has been a great addition to the area.

Not only can you pick up a variety of breakfast options, but you can sink your teeth into the ample baked goods and lunch dishes they serve up.

While the former shipping container offers takeaway at the moment, the owners plan to transform the station house just behind it into a bistro where guests will be able to sit in and enjoy a range of local produce.

Address: 1 Station Road, Cults, Aberdeen, AB15 9NP

Padthai Hot Pot and Grill – Aberdeen

Just when you thought there weren’t any more vendors from the Aberdeen Market that could relaunch their restaurants, Padthai Hot Pot and Grill pops up in the city centre.

Specialising in offering authentic Thai dishes, the venue just recently reopened in Aberdeen. They officially launched in 2008 and have now got their own restaurant on Union Street.

Their hot pot which is capturing a lot of attention and a must-try for guests.

Address: 189 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6BB

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen – Aberdeen

Leanne Flockhart launched Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen in August 2020, just five months after the pandemic hit the UK.

She has worked tirelessly since opening to establish it as a go-to for brunch and lunch, and the venue is a popular place to hold various events like baby showers, hen parties and engagement celebrations.

The venue is very Instagtammable and also serves up tasty home bakes.

Address: Arch 11 Palmerston Road, Aberdeen AB11 5RE

Handmade Burger Co – Aberdeen

The popular burger chain made its return to Union Square in Aberdeen in November last year – less than two years after it shut.

Handmade Burger Company had a base in the city before the firm went into administration and were forced to close their doors due to “challenges” in the casual dining market which halved sales made by restaurants up and down the country.

However, they are back and have settled in nicely at Union Square again.

Address: Union Square, Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5RG