Meet Steve Buchan of Vegan Bay Baker – the man who bakes hundreds of goods when the world is sleeping

In this new weekly series, we'll be showcasing some of the food and drink producers across the north and north-east who work tirelessly to bring you the best of local.
By Julia Bryce
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Steve Buchan of Vegan Bay Baker.
From bakers whose working day starts at around 9pm when the rest of the world is getting ready to call it a night, to farmers working with livestock that don’t always play ball, and distillers mastering science, the short videos will show what it takes to make it as a local producer.

Kicking off The Taste Makers series, which includes a variety of firms taking part in Scotland’s biggest one-day food festival, Taste of Grampian, is Steve Buchan at Vegan Bay Baker.

Vegan butteries hot out of the oven.

Steve, who lives in Cruden Bay with his family, has more than a decade’s experience in the baking industry and has worked his way through apprenticeships and various roles.

Keen to bring vegan baking to the north-east, the 29-year-old now successfully runs his operation from his bakery premises in Newburgh. The business is completely self-funded and Steve prides himself on reinvesting into the firm to progress it.

He was the first craft baker to solely specialise in vegan products in Scotland and he has just opened his first shop in Peterhead which has been well received by locals with the store selling out most days since opening.

This is Steve’s Vegan Bay Baker story…

The Vegan Bay Baker will be attending Taste of Grampian which takes place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen. Be sure to pay them a visit at their stall to sample their array of vegan baked goods.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

