Sweet treats: Add a little Drambuie liqueur to your bakes for the perfect dessert

Looking for something different to bake? Then this mini chocolate mousse bombe or mango layer cake with Drambuie might be just the ticket.

This iconic Scotch whisky can be enjoyed in range of ways, including in some lovely baked treats.

With summer on the way and the coronavirus rules relaxing, it’s time to kick back and enjoy some socialising with friends and family.

If you want to be the host with the most, why not try using chocolate and the whisky liqueur to create a mini chocolate mousse bombe.

If you aren’t a chocolate fan, mango and Drambuie also combine to make a delightful mango layer cake.

Drambuie mini chocolate mousse bombe

Makes 6

Ingredients

For the fruit centre:

130g raspberries

15g icing sugar, or to taste

For the shell:

80g dark chocolate

For the mousse:

2 eggs, separated

35g caster sugar

100g dark chocolate

150ml double cream

3 tbsp Drambuie

1 tbsp cocoa powder

To decorate:

Freeze-dried raspberries

You will also need: 3cm silicone moulds and 5cm silicone moulds

Method

In a small bowl use a fork to lightly crush the raspberries, then pass through a sieve to remove the seeds. Sift the icing sugar over the raspberries and mix together, adding more if needed. Spoon into the 3cm silicone dome moulds and place in the freezer until frozen solid. Next, prepare the shells. Break the chocolate into pieces and either melt in the microwave in 10 second bursts, or in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water, making sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Allow to cool to room temperature. Brush the melted chocolate into the holes of the 5cm silicone moulds and chill in the fridge to set. To make the mousse, whisk the egg whites in a bowl until foamy. Whisk in half of the sugar and continue to whisk until it forms soft peaks. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining sugar. Melt the chocolate in the same way as for the shells then set aside. Beat the Drambuie and cocoa powder into the egg yolk mixture. Pour in the melted chocolate and mix until combined. Whisk the cream until just thickened then fold this into the chocolate and yolk mix, followed by the egg whites. Spoon the mousse into the 5cm moulds, filling half way up. Take the frozen raspberries out of the moulds and press into the centre of each chocolate mousse. Cover with a little more mousse so they are encased. Place back in the freezer until frozen solid. Remove the mousse from the freezer and release from the moulds about 15 minutes before serving, scattering with freeze-dried raspberries.

Drambuie spiced mango layer cake

Serves 12

Ingredients

For the mango curd:

4 egg yolks

200g mango, about 1 mango, pureed

60g golden caster sugar

125g unsalted butter

For the sponge:

250g unsalted butter, room temperature

160g golden caster sugar

120g light soft brown sugar

80g clear heather honey

5 large eggs

1½ tsp vanilla paste

450g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cardamom

2 tsp cinnamon

4 tbsp mango kefir

150g mango, diced

For the syrup:

175g golden caster sugar

3 tbsp Drambuie

For the cream cheese frosting:

200g unsalted butter, softened

200g soft cheese

400g icing sugar, sifted

2 tsp vanilla paste

120ml Drambuie

Method

Start by making the mango curd for the filling. Whisk the eggs, sugar and mango puree together in a heavy-based pan and heat very gently, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens. Do not allow the mixture to become too hot otherwise the eggs will scramble. Once the sugar has dissolved, add the cubed butter a bit at a time, and continue to stir until it has all melted and the mixture coats the back of a wooden spoon. Run your finger down the back of the spoon and if the line stays it is ready. Pour into a jug and set aside to cool. You could store in the fridge overnight, or pour into a hot sterilised jar to cool and store in the fridge well in advance. Preheat the oven to 160C/140 Fan/310F/Gas Mark 3. Grease and line 3 x 20cm cake tins with greaseproof paper. Finely dice the mango. In a large bowl, soften the butter then beat in the sugars and honey until well combined. Beat in the eggs and the vanilla pasta, then fold in the flour, baking powder and spices. Stir through the mango kefir, adding a little more if the mixture seems too thick. Fold through the diced mango. Divide among the tins then bake in the oven for 25 minutes until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Meanwhile, make the syrup. Dissolve the sugar in 200ml water over a low heat then bring to the boil and simmer for five minutes. When the cakes are cooked remove from the oven then poke holes with a skewer all over the cake. Pour the syrup over the sponges while still warm. Leave in the tins for 20 minutes to cool then leave to cool completely on a cooling rack. The sponges can be made a day in advance and stored in an airtight tin. To decorate the cake, beat together the butter, soft cheese, icing sugar, vanilla extract and Drambuie until smooth. Spread two of the cakes with a layer of the mango curd. Sandwich one on top of the other then top with the remaining plain cake. Use the frosting to ice the top of the cake using a palette knife to swirl through more mango curd.

