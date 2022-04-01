Food Behaviour: How does Ramadan and intermittent fasting affect the human body?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Food Behaviour: How does Ramadan and intermittent fasting affect the human body?

By Mariam Okhai
April 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:32 pm
Post Thumbnail

With Ramadan just around the corner you might be wondering, what happens to our bodies when we reduce our food intake? And more importantly, is it healthy?

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is one of the most important months in the Islamic year.

Usually lasting for around 30 days, Muslims all around the world fast as an act of worship and stop consuming food from before sunrise to sunset.

Despite the act of Ramadan going back centuries, the trend of fasting has become more popular with those feeling the health benefits of it, as well as indications that there might be more to it than just reducing the amount of food you eat.

Ramadan and fasting is sacred for Muslims.
Ramadan and fasting are sacred for Muslims.

Intermittent and 5:2 fasting methods

The type of fasting carried out in Ramadan is a form of intermittent fasting, whereby the person can only eat during certain times in the day.

The generic type of intermittent fasting includes 14-16 hours of fasting and 8-10 hours of eating. Participants can have water during the fast and can eat anything within the 8-10 hour window.

This differs slightly from Ramadan with Muslims unable to drink water or eat food, but they share the concept of specific eating times.

Ramadan
Intermittent fasting rules.

Another form of fasting which has grown in popularity is the 5:2 fasting method in which individuals eat normally for five days of the week, and for the remaining two days they are only able to consume 500-600 calories and water.

Many of these types of fasting are used to lose weight and are the base for some dieting apps, including the likes of Noom.

Health benefits

But are there any real health benefits of fasting?

Well, according to Harvard Medical School research has suggested that benefits include reducing weight and belly fat, reducing insulin resistance, reducing stress and inflammation, and improving heart health, cellular repair, brain health and lifespan.

Fasting has many health benefits. Ramadan
Fasting has many health benefits.

Furthermore, fasting essentially cleanses our bodies of toxins and forces the cells into a process that cannot be achieved when a steady stream of food is available.

When we fast, the body doesn’t have access to the usual amount of glucose and is forced to take energy from other areas of the body, which is why weight loss is experienced.

There is also some evidence suggesting that fasting might even boost brain function due to intermittent fasting reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, blood sugar levels and insulin resistance.

Therefore, despite Ramadan being first and foremost an act of worship, science suggests that there might be more wisdom in the action with regards to bodily health and brain function.

More fasting related articles…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal