6 of the best places in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for chocolate treats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

6 of the best places in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for chocolate treats

By Andy Morton
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 2, 2022, 10:51 am
Cocoa Ooze is just one example of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's chocolate expertise.
Cocoa Ooze is just one example of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's chocolate expertise.

If you are looking for your next chocolate buzz then Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have you covered for treats.

The north-east has some of the best confectioners in the country, so check out our list for the top picks.

And when you’ve finished, jump on your bike or in the car and pay a visit to these sweet-toothed marvels, because tasting is believing.

Braemar Chocolate Shop

Address: 10 Invercauld Rd, Braemar, AB35 5YP,

This business started life in the non-Braemar environs of Shetland and Orkney. But a decision in 2020 to move south brought it into the Shire and many of our lives.

Husband and wife owners Dave Williams and Cathy Anderson handmake all their chocolates, and are extremely creative – try the port and blue murder praline for a taste explosion.

Cocoa Ooze

Address: New Jasmine House, Aberdeen, AB12 3BT

Based in Aberdeen, Cocoa Ooze used to own a chain of stores around the north-east but in recent years has focused on the art of chocolate making itself.

The company runs an assorted collection of workshops for anyone looking for a taste of how to whip up delicious confectionaries.

But it is Cocoa Ooze’s exotic flavour combinations that are the real stars.

West End Chocolates

Address: 2C Thistle St, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

A sandwich bar AND Belgian chocolate shop?

Get the best of both savoury and sweet at West End Chocolates on Aberdeen’s Thistle Street.

The shop is not big but it packs a bunch, and has some of the best chocolates in the city.

The Chocolate Bar

Address: 1 The Square, Ellon, AB41 9JB,

Look no further if you want to discover your own slice of chocolate heaven.

Because The Chocolate Bar in The Square, Ellon, is the perfect stop for all kinds of quality chocolates and sweet treats.

Owner Kira took the bar over in 2015, bringing her own Chocolate Passions brand to the business. The community-business is now a mainstay of Ellon life.

Humbug

Address: 181 Rosemount Pl, Aberdeen, AB25 2XP

Set up in 2012, Humbug is a family-owned sweet shop with a wide selection of chocolate.

Here, you can choose from French chocolates and truffles and old school classics, alongside ice creams, sorbet and frozen yoghurt.

Green Cocoa Team

Established in 2021, The Green Cocoa Team is a family-run business that handmakes dairy- and gluten-free treats using dark Belgian chocolate.

The dark chocolate is a naturally free-from food and can be eaten by anyone following a dairy- and gluten-free or vegan diet. Also, it tastes great to anyone else.

The company is online only, so browse its wares here.

More from our food and drink team here

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal