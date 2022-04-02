6 of the best places in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for chocolate treats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking for your next chocolate buzz then Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have you covered for treats.

The north-east has some of the best confectioners in the country, so check out our list for the top picks.

And when you’ve finished, jump on your bike or in the car and pay a visit to these sweet-toothed marvels, because tasting is believing.

Braemar Chocolate Shop

Address: 10 Invercauld Rd, Braemar, AB35 5YP,

This business started life in the non-Braemar environs of Shetland and Orkney. But a decision in 2020 to move south brought it into the Shire and many of our lives.

Husband and wife owners Dave Williams and Cathy Anderson handmake all their chocolates, and are extremely creative – try the port and blue murder praline for a taste explosion.

Cocoa Ooze

Address: New Jasmine House, Aberdeen, AB12 3BT

Based in Aberdeen, Cocoa Ooze used to own a chain of stores around the north-east but in recent years has focused on the art of chocolate making itself.

The company runs an assorted collection of workshops for anyone looking for a taste of how to whip up delicious confectionaries.

But it is Cocoa Ooze’s exotic flavour combinations that are the real stars.

West End Chocolates

Address: 2C Thistle St, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

A sandwich bar AND Belgian chocolate shop?

Get the best of both savoury and sweet at West End Chocolates on Aberdeen’s Thistle Street.

The shop is not big but it packs a bunch, and has some of the best chocolates in the city.

The Chocolate Bar

Address: 1 The Square, Ellon, AB41 9JB,

Look no further if you want to discover your own slice of chocolate heaven.

Because The Chocolate Bar in The Square, Ellon, is the perfect stop for all kinds of quality chocolates and sweet treats.

Owner Kira took the bar over in 2015, bringing her own Chocolate Passions brand to the business. The community-business is now a mainstay of Ellon life.

Humbug

Address: 181 Rosemount Pl, Aberdeen, AB25 2XP

Set up in 2012, Humbug is a family-owned sweet shop with a wide selection of chocolate.

Here, you can choose from French chocolates and truffles and old school classics, alongside ice creams, sorbet and frozen yoghurt.

Green Cocoa Team

Established in 2021, The Green Cocoa Team is a family-run business that handmakes dairy- and gluten-free treats using dark Belgian chocolate.

The dark chocolate is a naturally free-from food and can be eaten by anyone following a dairy- and gluten-free or vegan diet. Also, it tastes great to anyone else.

The company is online only, so browse its wares here.