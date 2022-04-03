A look inside Wark Farm Pies – the craft butchery with a passion for the unusual

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our series showcasing some of the food and drink producers across the north and north-east turns its spotlight on Wark Farm Pies.

The butchery and pie factory hand-rears its animals on a sprawling farm south of Alford, Aberdeenshire.

Sabrina March, who co-owns Wark Farm alongside Laurel Foreman, took us on a tour of the paddocks, where inquisitive sheep and bulky cattle free-roam the fields.

In the small production area, Laurel and her team of two staff punch doughy pastry into pie moulds and stuff them with a range of traditional and unusual fillings including pheasant & apricot, beef & cheddar cheese and classic pork.

The pies are sold on various farmers’ markets, as well as in deli shops – such as Park Shop in Banchory or Hammerton Store in Aberdeen – and cafes including The Tartan Pig in Aberdeen, the Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne, and Goodbrand and Ross in Strathdon.

And such is the reputation for the pies that Prince Charles is known to order them in batches when he’s staying nearby.

“Scotland has the best food producers, and at Wark Farm we want to show that off by using the best ingredients to make the best pies we can,” Sabrina says.

This is Sabrina’s Wark Farm Pies story…

Wark Farm Pies will be attending Taste of Grampian which takes place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen. Be sure to pay them a visit at their stall to sample their array of high-quality meat pies.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

