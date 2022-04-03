A look inside Wark Farm Pies – the craft butchery with a passion for the unusual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A look inside Wark Farm Pies – the craft butchery with a passion for the unusual

By Andy Morton
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 3, 2022, 6:58 pm
Co-owner Sabrina stands in the field at Wark Farm in Aberdeenshire.
Our series showcasing some of the food and drink producers across the north and north-east turns its spotlight on Wark Farm Pies.

The butchery and pie factory hand-rears its animals on a sprawling farm south of Alford, Aberdeenshire.

Sabrina March, who co-owns Wark Farm alongside Laurel Foreman, took us on a tour of the paddocks, where inquisitive sheep and bulky cattle free-roam the fields.

In the small production area, Laurel and her team of two staff punch doughy pastry into pie moulds and stuff them with a range of traditional and unusual fillings including pheasant & apricot, beef & cheddar cheese and classic pork.

Wark Farm produces a range of artisanal meat pies.

The pies are sold on various farmers’ markets, as well as in deli shops – such as Park Shop in Banchory or Hammerton Store in Aberdeen – and cafes including The Tartan Pig in Aberdeen, the Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne, and Goodbrand and Ross in Strathdon.

And such is the reputation for the pies that Prince Charles is known to order them in batches when he’s staying nearby.

“Scotland has the best food producers, and at Wark Farm we want to show that off by using the best ingredients to make the best pies we can,” Sabrina says.

This is Sabrina’s Wark Farm Pies story…

Wark Farm Pies will be attending Taste of Grampian which takes place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen. Be sure to pay them a visit at their stall to sample their array of high-quality meat pies.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

