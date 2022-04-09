7 of the best independent places to pick up an iced latte in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the food and drink team love cooling off with a refreshing iced latte.

I mean, the drink may only consist of espresso, milk and an optional sweetener (nothing technical or fancy, to say the least) but there’s something about it that really gets your taste buds tingling.

With the sunshine, hopefully, set to start making more regular appearances in the city, we have collated a list of the best places to visit to get your iced latte fix in Aberdeen.

Corner Tree Cafe

At Corner Tree Cafe on Whitehall Road, you can choose from a number of syrups to spruce up your iced latte including vanilla, caramel and hazelnut.

While you’re stopping by, be sure to check out what mouth-watering home bakes are on offer. There will be no better accompaniment to your drink.

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2PP

Books and Beans

Picture this. You’re parched, the sun is shining, you’re aimlessly wandering through the city centre and need a dose of caffeine.

Quite the predicament to be in, right? Well if you’re ever in this position, keep Books and Beans in mind.

The cafe and second-hand book store is well-known for its tasty coffees, among other things, so you won’t be sorry if you decide to indulge in one of their iced lattes.

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

The Craftsman Company

The team at The Craftsman Company curate a selection of artisan coffees, craft beers, and simple but wholesome dishes.

While we already know an iced latte will be on your agenda, it would be rude to not enjoy a few other menu items while you’re at the venue, right?

We recommend their pancake stacks and fresh pizzas above all.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

The Cult Of Coffee

An ideal spot for catching up with friends or simply gathering your own thoughts, The Cult of Coffee is a popular eatery for caffeine lovers in the city.

If you thought selecting your iced latte of choice was going to be difficult, just wait until you spy the selection of home bakes.

Cookie pies, cupcakes, scones, cruffins and brownies are among the sweet treats that have been available at the cafe in the past.

Address: 28 Esslemont Avenue, Aberdeen, AB25 1SN

Cafe Society

Cafe Society is an independent and local cafe serving freshly made sandwiches to order, as well as coffees, of course.

While they serve up iced lattes, iced teas are also available – and we think you should treat yourself and give both a try.

Address: 466 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1TS

Blether

Iced latte or iced americano anyone? Blether serves these refreshing drinks, and so much more.

The cosy cafe has scran to suit all tastes, from freshly-made soups, paninis and salads to sundaes, waffles and cakes.

Address: 371 North Deeside Road, Cults, Aberdeen, AB15 9SX

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

Specialising in coffee, delicious home-cooked food and fun-themed afternoon teas, Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen is a lovely coffee shop under the rail arches near Union Square.

A Biscoff iced latte features on the drinks menu at the eatery. Need I say more?

Arch 11, Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RE