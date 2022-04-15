MrBeast Burger: Is YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s fast food franchise worth the hype?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MrBeast Burger has officially launched in Aberdeen. Well, the franchise doesn’t exactly have its own premises – it is dishing out its grub from the Village Hotel in Kingswells.

I say potato, po-tah-to. Nevertheless, north-east burger fans now have the opportunity to try the popular American fast-food chain’s offering without having to travel afar.

News broke of the franchise opening a delivery site in the area just several weeks ago, and people went crazy for it on social media.

With that, Julia and I thought it would be rude to not sample some of the menu items for our latest Drive-Thru Diners stint.

MrBeast Burger: What is it and what’s on offer?

You may be in the same boat that I was in after hearing that MrBeast Burger was coming to Aberdeen.

“What’s MrBeast Burger?”, “who is MrBeast?” and “why are people so excited over the news?” are just some of the questions I asked myself and colleagues at the time.

And after a quick Google search, I found out all I needed to know.

MrBeast Burger was launched by YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson in November 2020.

The internet personality is well known for energetic videos such as his real-life version of Netflix show Squid Game, or his philanthropic efforts including #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas.

The food chain serves up sandwiches, fries, cookies and burgers, of course, and is quickly becoming one of the most popular chains in the US.

The business usually runs out of existing restaurants and allows operating kitchens to make money from MrBeast’s concept and recipes, with the one in Aberdeen being based at the Village Hotel in Kingswells.

The order:

The results

Now that your MrBeast Burger knowledge has been scrubbed up, it’s time to find out what Julia and I thought of the chain’s dishes, which go down a hit with food fans across the globe.

Beast Style burger

I may not have tried many burgers in my time, but I can confidently say this was one of the best I have sunk my teeth into to date.

Inside the soft roll was a tasty combination of crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup and mustard. The pair of us also threw some caramelised onions into the mix for an additional 50p.

Although it didn’t do much visually, every ingredient melted in the mouth and worked its magic. The pickles were sour, the patties were juicy, the mayo was creamy, and the onion was sharp, need I go on?

Julia loved the flavour and texture combinations, too.

Presentation

Julia: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Crinkle cut fries

Where to begin with the crinkle cut fries? They looked and smelled the part, but biting into some of them was like tucking into taco shells.

They were nice and crispy on the outside, but there was no soft interior, unfortunately. Not even a mouth-watering sauce could have saved them.

Julia went as far as saying they reminded her of dinosaur bones – this says it all.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Nashville hot chicken tender sandwich

Our expectations were high after tucking into the burger. And unfortunately for the Nashville hot chicken tender sandwich, it fell flat. As flat as a pancake in fact.

Julia quickly picked up on the juiciness of the chicken, which was a bonus. There was plenty of it inside, too.

But the pair of us were left disappointed by the lack of flavour in the breadcrumb coating.

There was little to no flavour in the sandwich as a whole, to be honest. It was screaming for more mayo and ketchup.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3/5

Taste

Julia: 2.5/5

Karla: 2.5/5

Chocolate chip cookie

If you’re debating getting your hands on a MrBeast Burger chocolate chip cookie, I think I speak for the both of us when I say don’t bother.

You know the packs of freshly baked cookies you get in the bakery section of major supermarkets (that are reasonably priced)? Well, these tasted like knock-off versions.

However, they did boast a nice sweetness and were partially gooey in the centre.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2.5/5

It was the Beast Style burger that came out on top, with a score of 16/20.

