7 of the best vegetarian friendly cafes to enjoy in Aberdeen

Over the years vegetarian options have become increasingly popular, making it easier for people to cut down on their meat consumption.

However, it can be a challenge to find a nice spot to eat that offers a wide range of veggie options.

Being vegetarian myself, I love nothing more than knowing where I can get my fix so I’ve listed seven cafes in Aberdeen that can cater to your vegetarian and even your vegan needs when eating out.

Bonobo

Bonobo is a small independent cafe just a short walk from His Majesty’s Theatre.

The menu offers a range of entirely vegan products, including their Bonobo fry-up breakfast, seitan kebabs, summer house salads, mozzarella tomato and pesto ciabatta and smoothie bowls.

Bonobo also has a shop that supplies goods from local businesses across Aberdeen and Scotland so be sure to check out this cafe and support local!

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QD

Foodstory

Foodstory is well-known in the Granite City for its delicious veggie goodies.

There is a real community feel to the eatery. From serving up freshly brewed coffee to hosting regular events for people to come together to have a good time, there’s always something happening here.

The menu consists of mainly plant-based foods such as veggie rolls, vegan lasagne, focaccia and flatbread with ever-changing fillings, hot pots, salads and soups.

They use local eggs, chutneys and jams, and everything else is homemade!

Address: 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

Corner Tree Cafe

Located in Aberdeen’s West End, a short walk from the city centre, Corner Tree Cafe is open seven days a week, serving brunch, lunch and afternoon tea.

All food is prepared fresh daily including the mouthwatering croissants and homemade traybakes.

The menu offers smoothie bowls, breakfast options such as veg and pesto croissants, creamy scrambled eggs with roasted cherry tomatoes, salads, soups, paninis and sandwiches with veggie options such as egg mayo, hummus and falafel or roasted veg.

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2PP

Café Society

Café Society is an independent cafe in the centre of town with a cosy atmosphere and friendly staff.

The menu offers some delicious veggie options, including vegetarian breakfast, falafel supreme, Portobello cheesesteak, soups, sandwiches, and paninis.

Café society also has a range of tasty cakes and traybakes to try after you have enjoyed your lunch.

Address: 466 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1TS

Ruthie’s Kaffe

Ruthie’s Kaffe is located near the West End close to other neighbouring coffee shops.

They offer veggie and vegan alternative brunch and lunch options using locally sourced produce. It was nominated twice for the Scottish cafe awards in 2019.

The menu has a full vegetarian offering with vegan options and boasts a range of brunch boxes, pasta, salads, sweet treats. milkshakes and coffee.

I think the plant-based lasagne tastes great. Next time you are hungry for a bite to eat, give this place a try.

Address: 16 Esslemont Avenue, Aberdeen, AB25 1SL

Cup

Cup is a premium cafe situated in the cobbled streets of Aberdeen city centre.

This cafe is vibrant, artsy and has a colourful sweet pick-and-mix feature wall.

Serving up breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, their menu includes the vegan breakfast with vegan haggis, avocado, hash browns, toast and beans.

Avocado toast is also a popular food item at Cup, with add-ons like halloumi, eggs, tomatoes and vegan haggis. They also have a range of veggie sandwiches and paninis.

My favourite is the soup with a trio of cheeses, oatcakes and chutney.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Simple Bee

Simple Bee is based at Rosemount and has a casual and cosy atmosphere.

They have a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options, including a falafel panini, vegan mezzo wrap and hummus vegan toast.

Simply Bee also offers soup, sandwiches, wraps, paninis and salads.

Address: 68 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, AB25 AXJ