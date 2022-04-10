Sweet treats: Get stuck into these delicious vegan hot cross buns this Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sweet treats: Get stuck into these delicious vegan hot cross buns this Easter

By Brian Stormont
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Vegan hot cross buns.
​Looking for a must-try vegan sweet treat this Easter? Then look no further.

This recipe from Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses, grains and chestnuts brand – is perfect for Easter celebrations.

Plant-based hot cross bun are ideal for you to cook up this Easter and the best thing about making them at home is that you can enjoy then fresh out of the oven.

Chestnuts are the ideal ingredient for plant-based cooking due to their creamy texture and nutty flavour.

These hot cross buns are a real labour of love, but they’re so worth it once they’re ready.

Lightly toast and serve with a smear of butter, or a spoonful of jam.

Vegan hot cross buns

Makes 12

The vegan hot cross buns.

Ingredients

  • 50g plant-based butter
  • 300ml dairy-free milk
  • 500g strong white bread flour
  • 7g sachet fast-action yeast
  • 70g caster sugar
  • 1 tbsp mixed spice
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 70g mixed peel
  • 1 x 180g pouch of Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts, roughly chopped
  • 3 tbsp apricot jam, to glaze

Method

  1. Put the butter and milk in a saucepan over a low heat and stir until the butter has melted. Heat until just simmering, then remove from the heat and allow to cool a little.
  2. Sieve the flour into a large mixing bowl, then stir through the yeast, sugar, spices and salt. Pour in the milk and stir with a wooden spoon until brought together into a sticky dough.
  3. Dust a clean work surface with flour, then tip the dough out on to the surface. Dust with a little more flour, then knead for six minutes or until the dough is elastic and smooth. Lightly oil a clean mixing bowl, then place the dough in the bowl, cover with a tea towel and place somewhere warm for one hour to prove.
  4. Once the dough has doubled in size, tip back out on to a clean surface and flatten out with your hands. Add the mixed peel and chopped chestnuts and knead again until the chestnuts are evenly spread throughout the dough. Place the dough back in the oiled bowl, cover, then leave again to double in size.
  5. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Gently punch out the air in the dough, then tip back on to a clean surface. Divide into 12 pieces, then roll each into a smooth ball and place on to the baking tray spaced out by a couple of centimetres. Cover with lightly oiled cling film, then prove for a final 45 minutes to one hour.
  6. Meanwhile, mix 70g plain flour with a couple of tablespoons of water to create a pipeable paste. Put into a piping bag.
  7. Heat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7.
    Pipe the paste into crosses over the buns, then place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
  8. Once the buns have cooled, heat the jam in the microwave for a few seconds or until loosened, then sieve to remove any lumps. Brush on to the buns and set aside until ready to serve.

