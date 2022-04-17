Cambus O’May Cheese Co – a gem in Royal Deeside placing emphasis on unique, artisan produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cambus O’May Cheese Co – a gem in Royal Deeside placing emphasis on unique, artisan produce

By Karla Sinclair
April 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Ian Wilson.
Ian Wilson.

As our Taste Makers series continues in the run-up to Taste of Grampian, we delve into the history and evolution of north-east producer Cambus O’May Cheese Company.

Cheese is admired by foodies across the globe as a base for recipes, as a topping or flavouring, or simply on its own.

But the tasty qualities in the produce by Cambus O’May Cheese Company, in Royal Deeside, are a force to be reckoned with.

It all started in the 1950s when Barbara Reid, the mother of Alex Reid – who owns the evolving business – started producing traditionally made farmhouse cheese using spare milk for friends and family, which became known as ‘Mither’s Cheese’.

Cambus O’May Cheese Company produce on display.

For many years, Alex was a man with a vision – to bring the great tastes he knew then to a wider audience. And the entrepreneur made it happen.

Now, the company has its very own purpose-built cheesemaking facility, known as The Creamery, and six different artisan cheeses in its portfolio.

These include Cambus O’May, Lochnagar, Auld Reekie, Lairig Ghru, Auld Lochnagar and Ardmore, the names of which are all inspired by local landmarks.

Not only that, but the team also opened The Milk Hoose Cafe, an on-site visitor centre and traditional farmhouse milk house-inspired cafe.

The Milk Hoose Cafe entrance.

But regardless of the growth, two things have remained the same – the recipes and the cheesemaking process.

Ian Wilson is general manager of the operation, and we caught up with him to hear all about the history and growth of Cambus O’May Cheese Company.

This is Ian’s Cambus O’May Cheese Company story…

Cambus O’May Cheese Company will be attending Taste of Grampian which takes place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen. Be sure to pay them a visit at their stall to sample their array of high-quality meat pies.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

