Cambus O’May Cheese Co – a gem in Royal Deeside placing emphasis on unique, artisan produce

As our Taste Makers series continues in the run-up to Taste of Grampian, we delve into the history and evolution of north-east producer Cambus O’May Cheese Company.

Cheese is admired by foodies across the globe as a base for recipes, as a topping or flavouring, or simply on its own.

But the tasty qualities in the produce by Cambus O’May Cheese Company, in Royal Deeside, are a force to be reckoned with.

It all started in the 1950s when Barbara Reid, the mother of Alex Reid – who owns the evolving business – started producing traditionally made farmhouse cheese using spare milk for friends and family, which became known as ‘Mither’s Cheese’.

For many years, Alex was a man with a vision – to bring the great tastes he knew then to a wider audience. And the entrepreneur made it happen.

Now, the company has its very own purpose-built cheesemaking facility, known as The Creamery, and six different artisan cheeses in its portfolio.

These include Cambus O’May, Lochnagar, Auld Reekie, Lairig Ghru, Auld Lochnagar and Ardmore, the names of which are all inspired by local landmarks.

Not only that, but the team also opened The Milk Hoose Cafe, an on-site visitor centre and traditional farmhouse milk house-inspired cafe.

But regardless of the growth, two things have remained the same – the recipes and the cheesemaking process.

Ian Wilson is general manager of the operation, and we caught up with him to hear all about the history and growth of Cambus O’May Cheese Company.

This is Ian’s Cambus O’May Cheese Company story…

