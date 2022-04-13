Midweek meal: Kate Humble’s roast lamb is a summer breeze when cooked with seasonal veg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Midweek meal: Kate Humble’s roast lamb is a summer breeze when cooked with seasonal veg

By Brian Stormont
April 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 7:01 pm
Kate Humble's roast lamb is a summer treat for the family.
This roast dish will have you crying out for sunny days.

“A roast can feel like a rather heavy, wintery prospect for a summer day, but a roast leg of lamb somehow always feels summery to me – whereas the shoulder is more suited for winter, I think,” says TV presenter Kate Humble, who has written her first cookbook, which is guided by the seasons.

“The roast lamb here, accompanied as it is with pickings from the veg patch, fragrant oregano and tangy feta, is the centrepiece for a plate of food that is full of sunny flavours and won’t leave you with that feeling of sleepy-eyed lethargy that comes after a hefty meal,” says Kate.

Kate Humble’s roast lamb with garden veg, oregano and feta

(Serves 6) 

roast lamb Kate Humble
Kate Humble’s roast lamb with garden veg, oregano and feta.

Ingredients 

For the lamb: 

  • 1 leg of lamb, about 2kg
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • Olive oil
  • A handful of rosemary and thyme sprigs
  • A generous glass of red wine
  •  For the vegetables:
  • 400g broad beans in their pods, or 200g frozen broad beans
  • 300g French beans
  • 100g peas (fresh or frozen)
  • Leaves from 3 sprigs of oregano
  • Zest of 1 lemon, juice of half
  • Olive oil
  • 50g feta
  • Salt and pepper

Method 

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Make sure your lamb is at room temperature before you cook it, so take it out of the fridge 20 minutes or so beforehand. With a knife, make small, deep cuts all over the leg of lamb and push a slice of garlic into each one. Rub over some olive oil and season well with salt and pepper.
  2. Put the rosemary and thyme sprigs in the bottom of a roasting tin and place the lamb on top. Put in the oven and cook for about one hour and 10 minutes if you want your lamb to be pink (it is so much nicer when it is) or for longer if you want it cooked through. Remove from the oven, put the lamb on a board and let it rest for 10 minutes or so before you carve it.
  3. Remove the rosemary and thyme sprigs from the tin and put it over a high heat on the hob. Add the wine to the juices and let it bubble for a moment or two to form a thin but tasty gravy. Pour into a jug and keep warm.
  4. Cook the broad beans (shelled, if fresh) in boiling water for about two minutes. Drain and tip them into a bowl of cold water. Slip off the skins to reveal the bright emerald green beneath. This is, I admit, a bit of a faff, and you don’t have to do it, but they taste so much nicer without the skins. Set aside. Cook the peas briefly in boiling water, drain and set aside. Trim the tails off the French beans and steam or plunge into boiling water and cook until they are al dente. Drain and put in a bowl together with the broad beans and the peas.
  5. Finely chop the oregano leaves and add all but a few (saved for garnish) to the vegetables. Add the lemon zest and then drizzle over a bit of olive oil to make the vegetables glossy, but not swimming in it. Squeeze over the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and mix gently before tipping into a serving bowl. Crumble over the feta and scatter with the remaining oregano leaves. Carve the lamb, pour the gravy over the slices and serve the vegetables alongside.

Check out our bank of recipes for more midweek meal ideas or visit Kate Humble’s website.

Home Cooked: Recipes From The Farm by Kate Humble is published by Gaia, priced £25. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now. 

For more recipes in this series…

