These Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray pubs are in running to be named best in UK

By Lauren Taylor
April 13, 2022, 8:10 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 8:40 pm
A barman pouring a pint.
These pubs and bars have been named the best in the the north and north-east.

A number of venues across the north and north-east are competing to be named the best in the country.

Nearly 100 pubs and bars across Scotland, England and Wales scooped a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The pubs selected will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, hosted by the Pub & Bar magazine.

At the celebration, 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.”

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

“These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit.”

Here are the best venues across the north and north-east:

The Boat Inn, Aboyne

The Boat Inn, Aboyne. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Located on the banks of the River Dee, The Boat Inn is a popular Aberdeenshire venue.

The family-friendly inn was initially established in 1720, but today it serves quality pub grub and a great selection of drinks.

BrewDog, Aberdeen

A man enjoys a drink at BrewDog Castlegate.

BrewDog serves up its own craft beer and spirits, as well as a selection of guest beers. The venue also offers a selection of loaded burgers, hot wings and bar snacks.

The Mush Tun, Aberlour

The Moray bar is home to a wide portfolio of whiskies from all across Scotland and is home to the largest collection of Glenfarclas family casks with 52 different whiskies available to try.

The Plockton Hotel, Highland

The Plockton Hotel on Harbour Street is a family-run hotel in the West Highlands of Scotland, with stunning views and plenty of fresh seafood on offer.

Polochar Inn, Western Isles

The inn on the Isle of South Uist also features incredible sea views whilst serving fresh lobster and other local produce.

Fjara Cafe Bar, Shetland

The locally-owned cafe bar in Lerwick aims to make customers “feel at home”. It serves everything from coffee in the morning to cocktails in the evening.

The Ferry Inn, Orkney

Posted by The Ferry Inn on Monday, 5 April 2021

The inn is situated on Stromness Harbour, serving fresh local produce from morning till night.

The Ferry Inn has a good reputation for local ales, with the cellar being able to hold up to 10 cask ales and local bottles of beer in the fridges.

