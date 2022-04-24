Ice cream vans: Are we slowly saying goodbye to the nostalgic foodie outlets?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ice cream vans have been part of local communities for almost a century.

It is thought the very first appeared in the late 1920s when New Yorker Thomas Carvellos began selling cones from his stationary truck.

One day, his truck hit a bump that caused a flat tyre, leaving him stranded with melting ice cream. However, it only attracted bystanders who enjoyed the mouth-watering treat regardless.

This incident resulted in the concept striking popular in locations all over the world, including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

But with food and drink trends constantly changing and the coronavirus pandemic confining us Scots to our homes for several years, their future was, and remains, uncertain.

I caught up with two owners of increasingly popular ice cream businesses in the north-east to hear their take on the past, present and future of ice cream vans.

Nostalgia

Stephen Collie was born and raised in Aberdeen and continues to call it his home to this day.

The 50-year-old was brought up by the seaside and spent a great deal of time there with his family, mainly his grandparents, growing up.

Having always held on to those fond memories, he decided to launch his very own ice cream business in autumn 2018.

It isn’t quite your average ice cream van but a vintage-style ice cream bike located at Footdee – or Fittie as it is known by locals – on Beach Esplanade.

Nostalgic Ice Cream Bike serves both dairy and natural ice cream with no artificial additives from Cream o’ Galloway, based at Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway.

Stephen, who also works as a delivery driver, says: “I launched Nostalgic Ice Cream Bike as an attraction at the beach and to offer something a bit fun to the area. We are now away to start our fourth season.

“As a youngster, we used to have an ice cream van and a mobile shop that came round the houses in the evening.

“They add excitement for kids and families when they come round. They are something a bit different from walking into an ice cream parlour.”

A talking point

While some communities have failed to spy an ice cream van in their streets for some time, Stephen believes that more are continuing to sprout onto the north-east food and drink scene.

“Ice cream vans seem to be coming back with a few new ones appearing in Aberdeen,” he went on to say. “I think it’s because people have been at home more often in the last couple of years.

“As long as people use the service there will always be ice cream vans out doing the rounds. The tradition helps communities meet and socialise, and is a talking point.”

Miss Whippy Delight

This is an opinion shared by mum-of-three Elizabeth Taylor, the owner of Miss Whippy Delight.

From Daviot, Elizabeth purchased her ice cream van in January and has only recently started trading in towns and villages surrounding the city.

The 31-year-old is still to establish a route with the local authorities and is hoping to expand her business to boast more vans in the future.

Elizabeth says: “I don’t have a lot of memories of an ice cream van coming round our village as a child.

“However there were a couple of times and, oh goodness, it was the best thing ever.

“All the children, including me, were just full of excitement and happiness hearing the chimes of the van and would run as fast as we could outside.

“I am hoping to provide memories for children as everyone loves an ice cream van.

“I have all ages come out to the van from youngsters to elderly members of the community, and we also can’t forget about all the dogs who love a cone, too.”

‘Pure happiness and excitement’

Miss Whippy Delight, which is available to hire for events, offers whippy ice cream, scoop ice cream, various ice lollies and sweet treats including pick and mix, as well as soft drinks.

The van will be launching warm Belgian waffles and hot chocolate fudge cake in the summer, too.

Speaking on her thoughts regarding the decline in ice cream vans, Elizabeth says: “I would like to think it won’t decline.

“I can see electric vans coming in but I cannot see the industry stopping altogether as that would be such a sad day for everyone.

“I just love the pure happiness and excitement I bring to the children. The experience of the ice cream van, in general, is just wonderful.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing the public queuing up and sometimes chasing you around the streets finding you for a traditional 99 cone or sundae.

“It is such a great industry to be in. I will admit it’s hard work but it’s not just about selling ice cream, it’s about bringing so much joy to all the children and adults.

“Hopefully it can keep going for some time to come.”

