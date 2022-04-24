From Formula One to farming goats – meet the team behind Elchies Estates Farm in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
From Formula One to farming goats – meet the team behind Elchies Estates Farm in Moray

Running a farm is not for the faint hearted. It is a 365 day operation and with it comes an endless list of tasks to complete.
By Julia Bryce
April 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Julie Comins of Elchies Estates Farm.
One family in Moray takes running a farm to the next level. Not only does Julie Comins and her husband Brian work their farm, Elchies Estates, which boasts a flock of 300 British Boer goats and 100 Ryeland and Ryeland cross sheep, but she also works 30 hours a week as an accountant.

That’s not forgetting the motorsports company, Elite sports performance Scotland, they boast, too, which has seen them work closely with women in Formula One’s W series. After all, Brian is an international rally driver.

The goats and their kids in the indoor pen.

Elchies Farm is based at Campbell Cairns, Craigellachie and is home to Scotland’s largest meat goat herd.

The animals are cared for to the highest standard and the high-quality meat they produce is then put up for sale in their on-site farm shop which also showcases a range of other local producers.

Customers can pick up everything from hogget, mutton, lamb and goat meat with cuts available including neck, shoulder, rib, loin, leg, flank and breast to name a few.

Anyone who has visited the farm for their farm tour experiences will appreciate the views of the rolling hills of Aberlour,

Julie Comins with one of the goats.

Their latest arrival of kids has meant the farm has been busier than usual, and with lambing kicking off at the end of April, there’s plenty to be done.

The farm has a long history dating back decades and has been under the watchful eye of the Comins and Cameron family since they purchased it in 2010. It is very much a family affair with Julie and Brian running the farm with their daughter Ellie, who now lives and works in London.

Their live-in member of staff, Calum Cooke, plays a huge part in the operation as does their other farm hand Beth Sands.

This is Julie Comins’ Elchies Estates Farm story…

Elchies Estates Farm will be attending Taste of Grampian which takes place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen. Be sure to pay them a visit at their stall to sample their array of high-quality goat meat.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

For more on Taste of Grampian…

