From Formula One to farming goats – meet the team behind Elchies Estates Farm in Moray

Running a farm is not for the faint hearted. It is a 365 day operation and with it comes an endless list of tasks to complete.

One family in Moray takes running a farm to the next level. Not only does Julie Comins and her husband Brian work their farm, Elchies Estates, which boasts a flock of 300 British Boer goats and 100 Ryeland and Ryeland cross sheep, but she also works 30 hours a week as an accountant.

That’s not forgetting the motorsports company, Elite sports performance Scotland, they boast, too, which has seen them work closely with women in Formula One’s W series. After all, Brian is an international rally driver.

Elchies Farm is based at Campbell Cairns, Craigellachie and is home to Scotland’s largest meat goat herd.

The animals are cared for to the highest standard and the high-quality meat they produce is then put up for sale in their on-site farm shop which also showcases a range of other local producers.

Customers can pick up everything from hogget, mutton, lamb and goat meat with cuts available including neck, shoulder, rib, loin, leg, flank and breast to name a few.

Anyone who has visited the farm for their farm tour experiences will appreciate the views of the rolling hills of Aberlour,

Their latest arrival of kids has meant the farm has been busier than usual, and with lambing kicking off at the end of April, there’s plenty to be done.

The farm has a long history dating back decades and has been under the watchful eye of the Comins and Cameron family since they purchased it in 2010. It is very much a family affair with Julie and Brian running the farm with their daughter Ellie, who now lives and works in London.

Their live-in member of staff, Calum Cooke, plays a huge part in the operation as does their other farm hand Beth Sands.

This is Julie Comins’ Elchies Estates Farm story…

Elchies Estates Farm will be attending Taste of Grampian which takes place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen. Be sure to pay them a visit at their stall to sample their array of high-quality goat meat.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

