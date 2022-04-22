Cooking on a Budget: A Scotch lamb pitta salad recipe for using up the last of your delicious roast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calling all foodies who always aim to make the most of leftover grub and cut down on food waste – we have the perfect dish for you.

This tasty recipe from The Scotch Kitchen utilises leftover roast leg of lamb to make a lunch that is absolutely packed with flavour thanks to black olive tapenade and feta cheese.

It is a must-try for using up those dinner leftovers – and ensures no waste.

For more tips and information on what you can do to save food, save money, save the earth go to:

Scotch lamb pitta salad

Ingredients

300g cold roast leg of Scotch Lamb, thickly sliced

4 pitta breads

1 small Romaine lettuce, shredded

1 small red onion, finely sliced

4 heaped tsp black olive tapenade

100g feta cheese, cubed

Halved cherry tomatoes, optional

Method

Heat a griddle pan over a medium to high heat and sear the lamb slices for a minute or two, turning until nicely browned and heated through. Do this in batches, covering with foil to keep warm in the meantime. Pop the pittas in the toaster till softened and warmed through. Split and stuff each pitta with a handful of shredded lettuce, onion and feta. Divide the warm meat slices equally between the pitta pockets and top the meat with a dollop of the tapenade, serving straight away.

For more recipes…