WIN: Six course meal and paired wines for two at Six by Nico’s launch party

If you are a fan of Scottish restaurant brand, Six by Nico, you’re in for a treat as we have not one, but five tables of two to give away for their lunchtime launch event.

Taking place on Tuesday April 26, the five winners and their plus ones will be wined and dined at the restaurant on Union Street ahead of its opening next Thursday, April 28.

The winners and their guests will enjoy The Chipper menu on the Tuesday afternoon which consists of six courses that have been inspired by one of the north-east’s favourite takeaways – fish and chips – paired with wines.

Dishes on the Six by Nico menu include chip shop favourites such as chips and cheese, scampi, steak pie, codfish supper, smoked sausage and deep-fried Mars bar.

A vegetarian option is also available and dishes from both menus can be swapped per course.

The lunch sitting is at 2pm and guests will have their table until 4.30pm. They will be some of the first to sample the restaurant’s offering in the city.

If you want to be in with the chance of winning this prize, which is worth more than £130, enter the competition below by noon on Friday (April 22).

For more information on the restaurant visit their Instagram page

Fill out the online form to enter the competition:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable on Tuesday April 26 at 2pm.

The prize is a six-course tasting menu with paired wines for two people.

There are five prizes available.

Entrants must register by noon on Friday April 22.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

The prize is as stated with no swap or cash alternative available.

Potential winners must be available to attend the meal at the time and place stated in the above article. If they cannot confirm availability at the time of contact, the prize will be re-drawn.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.

The editor’s decision is final.

Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

