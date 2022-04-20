WIN: Six course meal and paired wines for two at Six by Nico’s launch party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WIN: Six course meal and paired wines for two at Six by Nico’s launch party

If you are a fan of Scottish restaurant brand, Six by Nico, you're in for a treat as we have not one, but five tables of two to give away for their lunchtime launch event.
By Julia Bryce
April 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 11:53 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Nico Simone is bringing Six by Nico to Aberdeen.
Taking place on Tuesday April 26, the five winners and their plus ones will be wined and dined at the restaurant on Union Street ahead of its opening next Thursday, April 28.

The winners and their guests will enjoy The Chipper menu on the Tuesday afternoon which consists of six courses that have been inspired by one of the north-east’s favourite takeaways – fish and chips –  paired with wines.

The scampi dish.

Dishes on the Six by Nico menu include chip shop favourites such as chips and cheese, scampi, steak pie, codfish supper, smoked sausage and deep-fried Mars bar.

A vegetarian option is also available and dishes from both menus can be swapped per course.

The lunch sitting is at 2pm and guests will have their table until 4.30pm. They will be some of the first to sample the restaurant’s offering in the city.

The deep-fried Mars bar.

If you want to be in with the chance of winning this prize, which is worth more than £130, enter the competition below by noon on Friday (April 22).

Fill out the online form to enter the competition:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

  • The prize is redeemable on Tuesday April 26 at 2pm.
  • The prize is a six-course tasting menu with paired wines for two people.
  • There are five prizes available.
  • Entrants must register by noon on Friday April 22.
  • You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.
  • You must also be aged 18 and over.
  • Entry to this competition is by online form only.
  • Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.
  • The prize is as stated with no swap or cash alternative available.
  • Potential winners must be available to attend the meal at the time and place stated in the above article. If they cannot confirm availability at the time of contact, the prize will be re-drawn.
  • Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.
  • The editor’s decision is final.

Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

