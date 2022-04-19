Chilli Flames: Aberdeen’s chicken shop fight heats up as new peri-peri takeaway opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Chilli Flames: Aberdeen’s chicken shop fight heats up as new peri-peri takeaway opens

By Andy Morton
April 19, 2022, 4:40 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 4:55 pm
Chilli Flames has opened on Bridge Street with a varied menu of flame-grilled chicken.
Chilli Flames has opened on Bridge Street with a varied menu of flame-grilled chicken.

Aberdeen has got that little bit spicier with the arrival of new Afro-Portuguese flame-grilled chicken restaurant Chilli Flames.

Surfing the hot sauce revolution pioneered by Nando’s, Chilli Flames has opened on Bridge Street this week with a menu offering grilled marinated chicken, chicken burgers, rice boxes and pitta wraps.

The branch is the fifth venue in Scotland after Glasgow, Dumfries, Livingston and Kirkintilloch. A sixth store, in Paisley, is due to open soon.

Chilli Flames chicken Aberdeen
Chilli Flames will welcome Lord Provost Barney Crockett to its official opening on April 21.

Other Chilli Flames outlets are dotted around the UK.

“We are absolutely delighted to open our store in Aberdeen,” store manager Ahashan Habib said.

“We have been planning to come to the city for a long time.”

The peri-peri uprising

A number of Afro-Portuguese chicken restaurants, with their signature peri-peri chili sauce, have opened in the city since Nando’s first set up shop in Union Square in 2009.

A second Nando’s sits on Belmont Street, Zee’s Peri Peri Grill is on Stocket Parade while Pepe’s Piri Piri caters to King Street.

Bridge Street, where Chilli Flames has opened, already hosts Zulu’s Peri Peri, setting up a chicken hot sauce face-off on the city centre thoroughfare.

Chilli Flames aims to get off to a strong start in Aberdeen’s competitive takeaway scene with a half-price offer on all food throughout this weekend.

Regular prices range from up to about £10 for a whole chicken in hot sauce to burgers priced from £3.99 to £9.

Mr Habib recommended Chilli Flames’ £5 loaded fries and loaded nachos, which come with chicken, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeno topped with cheese.

“You don’t get anything like this in Aberdeen,” he said. “These are different from all of the other places in town.”

Mr Habib said Aberdeen’s Lord Provost, Barney Crockett, will officially open Chilli Flames on Thursday at a ribbon cutting ceremony. Other local councillors will also be in attendance in a show of support for Aberdeen’s takeaway scene.

Meanwhile, Mr Habib said he has “full confidence” in a restaurant sector hard hit by lockdowns and pandemic-related closures.

“It’s the right time to be opening,” he added.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal