Duo behind successful Breer Pie Co to open first cafe in Aberdeenshire this summer

The dynamic brother and sister duo behind Aberdeenshire’s Breer Pie Co are opening a new cafe and lifestyle store this summer.

Dale and Jodie Barbour, who unveiled their pie business to the masses in August 2020, will welcome Brae to the community of Chapelton in June.

The brand has continued to grow at an exceptional rate since its inception, with the siblings now producing as many as 300 pies on average per week at their kitchen in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire.

Dale, 31, and 32-year-old Jodie’s long-term plan was always to develop and operate a cafe where they “could create a community around good food”.

When the opportunity arose to set up shop in the thriving town, located near Stonehaven, they grabbed it.

Brae will boast a capacity of 22 inside with additional outdoor seating, and will offer a variety of freshly made goods including home bakes and soups.

‘Right place, right time’

Dale, who currently resides in Aberdeen, and Jodie were approached in February about the available space in Chapelton.

Having been a regular stallholder at the Chapelton Farmers’ Markets over the last two years, the siblings had got to know the friendly faces behind the Elsick Development Team and instantly knew it was a perfect fit.

Jodie, from Durris, said: “Finding the perfect premises to make the next step and progress our long-term plans was always going to be key.

“We were approached in February and it was a case of right place, right time for us – the stars aligned – as the call came the same week I had handed in my notice at work.

“Dale and I thought it was a great opportunity and felt our vision could really complement the current offerings of the other businesses already based at Chapelton and create a welcoming community space for all to enjoy.”

Other food and drink businesses based in the community include:

Dale added: “At Breer Pie Co, we’ve loved collaborations with local like-minded businesses and hope to extend this at Brae.”

Highland beef and ale, macaroni cheese and Stornoway black pudding, and Ingram’s Aberdeenshire sausage and smoky bean are among the Breer Pie Co flavours released to date.

Brae

Dale and Jodie got straight to work in bringing their vision for Brae to life after receiving the keys.

The family intends on carrying out the refurbishment work themselves.

“Like Breer Pie Co, Brae will be a family effort,” says Jodie.

“Dale is developing the menu, our sister Haley is trialing cakes and bakes, mum is getting stuck in with decorating and sourcing furniture and equipment, and dad is building our new counter, window seating and retail area.

“We anticipate completion early. Our plan is to open at the end of June, all going to plan.

“We hope to make the most of the summer weather, and will have outdoor seating and hopefully our alcohol license soon after opening. It’s going to be the perfect sunny spot for a glass of vino and nibbles.”

They will be putting a clean, fresh spin on a traditional interior with picture paneling, wool fabric, a dire, fresh neutral tones, a pallet of earthy-green, dusky pink and white complemented by upcycled wooden furniture.

The look is inspired by the modern traditional design of the town.

The menu

The siblings are looking to take on two to three staff members to run the cafe and lifestyle store.

In terms of the menu, customers at Brae can expect homemade granola, preserves and sweet treats, as well as fresh salads, soup, sourdough toasties and deli sandwiches.

Menu items include:

Cheddar, kimchi and basil with garlic butter, red Leicester and jalapeno sausage sourdough toasties

Classic chocolate fudge brownies

Raspberry, blueberry and lime cake

Dale and Jodie will also have a mixture of local produce and items from their own menu for sale in the lifestyle store.

Jodie went on to say: “This has always been a dream and it’s now becoming a reality.

“I’m excited about pulling together all our lovely foodie experiences and beautiful products, as well as showcasing Dale’s talents as a chef as he will have the freedom in menu change and flexibility to create new recipes, products and dishes.

Dale added: “We cant wait to welcome everyone in to enjoy the space and our menu.”

