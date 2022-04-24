Sweet treats: Get in the summer spirit with this strawberry and raspberry crumble

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the sun beginning to show its face again, prepare for the arrival of summer days with this berry nice strawberry and raspberry crumble.

The recipe is courtesy of chef Chris Baber’s debut cookbook Easy. It’s full of quick, simple and mouth-watering recipes that are gloriously stress-free.

“This crumble is a perfect summer dessert,” says Chris. “The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner.

“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”

If you’re looking for more dessert inspiration, check out our other sweet treats recipes.

Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

300g strawberries

300g raspberries

100g light muscovado or

caster sugar

100g ground almonds

175g plain flour

75g cold butter, diced

100g flaked almonds

Clotted cream, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit. Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden. Serve with clotted cream.

Easy by Chris Baber is published by Ebury Press (£16.99) Photography by Haarala Hamilton.

More like this …