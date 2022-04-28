Where to buy butteries for home delivery in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some people, myself included, like to associate different regions across the world with specific foods.

When I think of Argentina, I think of empanadas.

When I think of Italy, Neopolitan pizza springs to mind.

And when it comes to America, it has to be all things barbecue.

But what food do people associate with the north-east of Scotland? Butteries, of course.

The dense pastry is something that I have always admired, and will continue to until the end of my days.

With many, many others in the same boat, I have pulled together a list of businesses offering butteries for delivery in the city and shire. What more could you want?

The Bread Guy

If you’re yet to hear of The Bread Guy, then I’d urge you to get to know more about them.

The award-winning business now has three branches in the north-east and is set to open its fourth in the near future.

But if you’re not keen to venture to one of the bakeries for a buttery, then you can order them for delivery online. And they even offer butteries suitable for vegans, too.

You can opt for six, 12 or 18 packs, each containing four. There’s nothing left to say other than enjoy.

Address: 41-43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, Aberdeen, AB11 9JE

Aberdeenshire Larder

Aberdeenshire Larder is a specialist butcher and game dealer based in Ellon, and it’s fair to say the business’ website has bundles of tasty produce on offer to get delivered straight to your door.

There’s seafood, poultry, cupboard essentials, cheese, fruit and vegetables, as well as tasty butteries.

Produced by Ythan Bakery, packs of four are available for £1.85.

Address: Unit 3, Unit Balmacassie Industrial Estate, Ellon, AB41 9RD

John Davidsons

This family-run, award-winning butcher delivers top-quality, traditional and innovative produce throughout the north-east.

While some online stores deliver supermarket butteries to the masses, those available at John Davidsons are handmade.

You can grab a pack (or two) of four on their website.

Address: Unit 1 Burn Ln, Inverurie, AB51 4UZ

Bert Fowlie Butchers

Love Bert Fowlie meats, pies and butteries? Well, you’re in luck as the family business, which was established in 1955, sells them online for delivery across the country.

The butteries are produced to a traditional recipe and made by hand in Bert Fowlie’s own bakery, so you can rest assured they will be both fresh and delicious.

Address: 26 High Street, Strichen, Fraserburgh, AB43 6SR

❗️ AVAILABLE NOW ❗️Getting ready to celebrate Burns Night? Why not try our Haggis Butteries, ready in store now 😋 Posted by Bert Fowlie Butcher on Wednesday, 9 January 2019

Ashers Bakery

Why have one buttery when you can have 48? It may seem excessive, but if you have a function or gathering approaching, then the deal on the Ashers Bakery website will be right up your street.

For £29.95, you’ll receive 48 of the tempting pastries in approximately one to two days.

But make sure you’re aware that baking/despatch day for buttery orders is Tuesdays and orders must be placed by the Sunday before.

Address: 3 High Street, Buckie, AB56 1AL