Mum-of-two pastry chef and chocolatier hopes ‘to bring a little bit of France’ to Black Isle

By Karla Sinclair
April 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Emilie Brizard.

Croissants, pain au chocolate, quiches and tarts are just some of the patisserie goods that 38-year-old Emilie Brizard can perfect.

But the list does not stop there.

Emilie, originally from France, has trained as a chef, pastry chef, chocolate maker, ice cream maker and confectioner over the years, spending more than two decades working in the catering sector.

Now residing in Avoch, Black Isle, the mum-of-two already had a stint of Highland living in 2002 before venturing back to France in 2005.

Patisserie creations.

Evidently, the talent, who has worked in a line-up of cafes, restaurants, hotels and bakeries, could not stay away from the scenic region and recently started her own patisserie business, O’Délice.

‘I didn’t think I could do it’

Emilie’s friends and family had been urging her to open a patisserie for years. But due to a lack of self-confidence, she failed to make the big step – until recently.

“I didn’t think I could do it,” Emilie said.

“But moving back to Scotland opened my eyes to how much knowledge I’ve gained over the years and now, here I am starting my own business from home.

“Au délice is a very popular name in France for a bakery. But I wanted to adapt the name to make it easier for Scots to say it, so O’Délice was born!”

O’Délice launched on Tuesday April 5.

Emilie has spent more than 30 years working in the catering sector.

Emilie will be attending weekly markets around the Inverness area in the future and accepts orders through Facebook and Instagram.

She hopes to soon be stocking her items in local cafes and restaurants.

What can I order?

Emilie described the business as “a wee patisserie”, so customers can expect a wide selection of French pastries including:

  • Croissants
  • Pain au chocolate
  • Pain aux raisins
  • Chocolate twists
  • Apricot squares
  • Tarts
  • Quiches
  • Cheese voux
  • Vol au vent
One of the talent’s handmade Easter chocolates.

Not only that, but Emilie also produces handmade chocolate bonbons and sculptures that can be personalised on request.

French ingredients, including flour, yeast, milk, butter and cream, are used in the goods to ensure an authentic taste.

But Emilie likes to “bring a bit of craziness” to her products with exotic flavours and textures, which she assures we will see more of in the months to come.

“A few weekends ago I had an order for 20 patisseries,” Emilie said.

A strawberry tart.

“I also had my first ever market in Strathpeffer. I made more than 100 patisseries and 40 croissants for it, as well as 30 Easter chocolates.”

Inspiration

The talent says her inspiration stems from France and looks forward to what’s in store for the business. She added: “This is only the beginning.

“My friends and family are delighted that I finally decided to listen to them. They have been supporting me in the good and stressful times, but are always here to rely on.

“I would like to thank my two teenage daughters who are always by my side, too.

Emilie Brizard with daughters Layla, centre, and Amy.

“I am not a person who makes long-term plans, I prefer to live now. But I hope I can bring a little bit of France to the gorgeous scenery I am currently living in.”

