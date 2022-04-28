Aberdeenshire’s Singularity Sauce Co. launches Crowdfunder to secure commercial premises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east hot sauce brand Singularity Sauce Co. has announced its imminent expansion as the team has its sights set on commercial premises.

Founded by Mark McAuley, Singularity Sauce Co. was merely a side project alongside his day job in brand strategy in November 2018, before it officially started trading one year later.

This is when Mark left his position and took on the venture full-time.

The running of the business has taken place at the 45-year-old’s family home in Tarves, Aberdeenshire, ever since.

But as it continues to grow, Mark decided to bite the bullet and set out to find larger premises to work from in the years to come.

A Crowdfunder was launched on Friday April 22 with a target of £11,500, which Mark is aiming to raise by Friday May 20, to help with this.

More than £9,500 has been raised so far.

Singularity Sauce Co. is a producer of hot sauces, a lot of which are made in collaboration with local and national businesses including:

Fierce

The Coffee Apothecary

Innis & Gunn

The Gaff

Aberdeen Lynx

Devon Chilli Man

It was the first dedicated hot sauce producer in the region and, today, its sauces are enjoyed across the UK and Europe.

Mark considers these collaborations as one of the most important things Singularity Sauce Co. does, “both from a brand perspective and from the sheer fun of it all.”

The business owner produces other items containing his hot sauce. Sausages, fudge, cheesecake, buns, chocolates and ice cream are among them.

Mark was determined to get his hands on commercial premises before the business was even formed.

However, his plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

“Plans to move became next to impossible,” he said. “We sat tight, built our brand and saved some cash.

“As time went on and the brand started getting some exposure, we started winning awards and accolades in the UK and US.

“Appearing on a line-up of YouTube talk show Hot Ones and getting stocked in Selfridges and all over Berlin all put a push on things.”

Mark cannot disclose where the premises is based in the meantime as the building is yet to be secured.

But it consists of a large area for a kitchen to be built, a space for packing orders and a section to act as a large store.

The move will allow Singularity Sauce Co. to build a team and expand its product range to include ferments, pickles, sauces, dry rubs and infusions, among other things.

Mark continued: “The scale of the premises will give us the chance to bring back our full line-up of hot sauces. We’ve had to limit it while at home. We’re a little fed up with being sold out too.

“We’re told it’s a great problem to have but we don’t like disappointing people. We will also finally be able to create jobs. Not to mention that we’ll get our family home back!”

More exciting offerings at the unit will include fermentation workshops, and Mark is also planning to create an incubator within the kitchen area.

He said: “This will be a space for start-up food and drink businesses to take their first steps.

“If we’d had this opportunity two years ago, we could have saved ourselves a lot of pain. Unfortunately this kind of opportunity still isn’t available here. We’d be very happy to try and change that, even a little.”

The Crowdfunder has already raised £9,700, so less than £2k is needed before its end date – Friday May 20.

A stretch goal of £15k is also in place should the initial target be reached.

The money will be put towards building a room within the unit, laying a floor in the kitchen area, paneling all the walls and purchasing stainless steel benches and sinks, among other things.

Mark went on to say: “I spent the first hour after launch pacing my kitchen worried that not enough people would care. But in the first three days, we raised over £9k.

“There are backers from all over the UK and even some from Australia and New Zealand. As a business, we couldn’t be more speechless or grateful right now.”

There are perks on offer for those donating. More information can be found by visiting www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/singularity-sauce-co-kitchen/

