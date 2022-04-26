Haig’s puts faith in Aberdeen city centre with £200,000 refurb – and plots path to 24-hour eating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Haig’s puts faith in Aberdeen city centre with £200,000 refurb – and plots path to 24-hour eating

By Andy Morton
April 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Julie and James Haig inside Haig's.
Julie and James Haig have big plans for the new-look Haig's, which relaunches on May 11.

A few months ago, James Haig was making plans to get out of Aberdeen.

“The city centre back then… it was tough,” says the owner of Haig’s Food Hall, the Schoolhill butcher’s and specialist supermarket he started with wife Julie about a decade ago.

“A lot of shops were closing and the rent and rates were so expensive. So we thought, you know what? We need something different.”

The couple had their eye on out-of-town retail parks – somewhere with a car park and room for expansion. But when their landlord offered them improved terms and the security of a 15-year lease, James and Julie rethought their plans.

By then, they had seen enough improvements in the city centre to believe that it was ready to spring back from the pandemic. All it needed was a few brave souls to show some faith.

For James and Julia, that faith comes in the form of a £200,000 refurbishment of Haig’s. It is an overhaul that could reshape their corner of city centre.

And, if everything goes to plan, even usher in the dawn of a 24-hour Aberdeen.

Haig's blue sign reads "butcher, food to go, ice cream, gifts".
James and Julie have been running Haig’s for 10 years.

An Aberdeen city centre stalwart

In a decade of business, Haig’s has built a reputation as a place for packaged lean meats – typically, cuts of beef with less than 5% fat.

For the overhaul, James has doubled down on the healthy angle, while at the same time expanding as a place to pick up a takeaway meal.

Haig’s already has a butchery on the first floor – a room full of gleaming stainless steel that James, a master butcher, shows off with pride.

Couple this with the new, enlarged food prep area and a deli-style food counter James is building, and Haig’s will be able to make and serve takeaway meals unlike anything else in Aberdeen.

“Things like little slider burgers, meatballs, a lot of pulled meats that involve overnight prep on our new machines,” James says. “Pulled lamb, pulled duck. And really healthy stuff, with daily specials.”

One of the butchers handling freshly-cut meat.
The first-floor butchery at Haig’s can prepare freshly-cut meats.

The 51-year-old has coined the slogan “Say aye to nae fry” for the new venture, which will focus on oven-cooking food, a healthier alternative to the usual takeaway deep frying.

James is perhaps as proud of the new top-of-the-line ovens he’s bought as he is about his butchery. Standing in front of them, he shows how they cook without frying, making their output much lower in fat.

He plans to put smash burgers, brisket burgers and other on-trend dishes on the menu.

Haig's Aberdeen 24-hour
James puts one of his new ovens to the test in preparation for Haig’s relaunch.

For dessert, his eye is on eventually making things like hot-sauce stuffed cones, dipped cones, and hot desserts finished with whipped cream

“Between the butchery and the downstairs bakery, along with the improved kitchen, there’s nothing we can’t make,” James says.

Aberdeen – the 24-hour city?

The grand opening for this new incarnation of Haig’s is on Wednesday May 11, and James and Julie are busy with final preparations for the big day.

But this doesn’t stop them from voicing their hopes for what the expansion of Haig’s could mean for Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen has been dire the past two years but it is getting better,” says Julie. “It just needs someone with a lot of vision.”

James adds: “It is changing. There is the Art Gallery, and [the soon-to-reopen] Union Terrace Gardens – the footfall from there will help.”

And in a place the size of Aberdeen, a rising tide lifts all boats.

Or, as James put it: “If Boots are busy, then we are busy.”

Burger patties being put in the oven to cook.
James hopes to serve Aberdeen’s night workers from Haig’s.

But the couple’s hopes go even further.

Once the refurbishment is settled in and customers know what Haig’s is doing, James wants to expand the shop’s current opening times to one continuous shift from Thursday morning through to Sunday evening.

The move, he suggests, could precipitate the rise of a 24-hour food culture already in place in cities such as New York, London and Paris.

“You’ll be able to get everything,” says James, who discusses launching discounts for people working nights – the bouncers, the police – so they can get healthy options during unsociable hours.

The idea came to him when he was trying to work out how to make more money from the takeaway.

“It’s because I’m a businessman,” he says, before adding with a laugh: “And because I’ve got to pay for this refit.”

Haig's Aberdeen 24-hour
Julie and James in front of Haig’s on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill.

