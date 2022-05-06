Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers pulls out of events due to poor health – but Si King will still cook up a storm at Taste of Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers pulls out of events due to poor health – but Si King will still cook up a storm at Taste of Grampian

Celebrity chef Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers will no longer be able to attend Taste of Grampian due to poor health.
By Julia Bryce
May 6, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 12:26 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers has pulled out of a number of events.
Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers has pulled out of a number of events.

Celebrity chef Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers will no longer be able to attend Taste of Grampian due to poor health.

The 64-year-old announced that he was having to cancel a series of events and filming this year because has been battling ill health for some time and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

The news broke on the duo’s latest episode of their podcast Hairy Bikers: Agony Uncles… A Right Pair Of Aunts which was released in the early hours of this morning.

He has said his prognosis is “OK” and that “he is going to be fine”, however he needs to take a step back from most of his commitments this year to help ensure he recovers well.

The Hairy Bikers

Si King, who makes up the duo, will continue to support his friend during this time and will still be in attendance at their sold-out cookery demonstrations which are taking place throughout the day of the festival on Saturday June 4 from 9am to 6pm.

In an interview with the Press and Journal earlier in the year, the pair expressed their excitement about Taste of Grampian taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen, and Si will put on just as good of a show for festivalgoers.

Dave, who previously lived in the Huntly area for 15 years,  is understandably disheartened he will not be able to attend, but has to put his health first.

He said on the podcast: “I haven’t been too well recently and I’ve basically got to have some chemo, you know all of this anyway.

“This year is going to be a little bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, and some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK. But this year is a bit of a write off for us.

“I’ve had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I’d love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and all of our team all of the support they need. That would be great.

From left: Si King and Dave Myers aka the Hairy Bikers. Pic credit: A Photo/Andrew Hayes-Watkins.

“The prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine, but I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books and be a happy person. So within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it is just a warning. I don’t want to make a fuss about it. I look alright bald actually.”

Si set to cook up a storm in Dave’s absence

Si, 55, put a lighter spin on the show when describing what Dave looked like as a young Biker.

“When I first met you dude you looked like an upside down Hell’s Angel. I liked that look, I’ve always liked that look, you looked cool.”

He will attend Taste of Grampian solo and is looking forward to getting out into the crowds and sampling some of the best produce from across the north-east and wider Scotland.

As a result of the shows at 10.45am, 1.15pm and 3.45pm being sold out, more celebrity demonstration tickets are also planned for release, with additional tickets going on sale to see James Martin, too.

All previously purchased tickets are still valid.

A shot from The Hairy Bikers Go North TV show. Dave Myers and Si King in front of Blackpool Tower. Picture credit: South Shore Productions/photographer: Jon Boast

Frank O’Donnell, editor of the Press and Journal, one of the arms of DCT Media which is putting on the show this year added: “We are disappointed to hear that Dave Myers won’t be able to make the trip north for Taste of Grampian, however, his health absolutely is the most important thing so we completely understand and send him well wishes.

“It will be great to welcome Si King to Taste of Grampian and we are certain he will put on just as great a show flying solo for the duo.

“We wish Dave well and hope that he is better soon.”

Dave has previously suffered from ill health. He was diagnosed with a cyst on his brain in 1998, and later eye condition glaucoma which can lead to blindness.

For any queries regarding tickets please email jillian.burns@ajl.co.uk.

For more on Taste of Grampian

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal