Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers pulls out of events due to poor health – but Si King will still cook up a storm at Taste of Grampian

Celebrity chef Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers will no longer be able to attend Taste of Grampian due to poor health.

The 64-year-old announced that he was having to cancel a series of events and filming this year because has been battling ill health for some time and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

The news broke on the duo’s latest episode of their podcast Hairy Bikers: Agony Uncles… A Right Pair Of Aunts which was released in the early hours of this morning.

He has said his prognosis is “OK” and that “he is going to be fine”, however he needs to take a step back from most of his commitments this year to help ensure he recovers well.

Si King, who makes up the duo, will continue to support his friend during this time and will still be in attendance at their sold-out cookery demonstrations which are taking place throughout the day of the festival on Saturday June 4 from 9am to 6pm.

In an interview with the Press and Journal earlier in the year, the pair expressed their excitement about Taste of Grampian taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen, and Si will put on just as good of a show for festivalgoers.

Dave, who previously lived in the Huntly area for 15 years, is understandably disheartened he will not be able to attend, but has to put his health first.

He said on the podcast: “I haven’t been too well recently and I’ve basically got to have some chemo, you know all of this anyway.

“This year is going to be a little bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, and some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK. But this year is a bit of a write off for us.

“I’ve had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I’d love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and all of our team all of the support they need. That would be great.

“The prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine, but I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books and be a happy person. So within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it is just a warning. I don’t want to make a fuss about it. I look alright bald actually.”

Si set to cook up a storm in Dave’s absence

Si, 55, put a lighter spin on the show when describing what Dave looked like as a young Biker.

“When I first met you dude you looked like an upside down Hell’s Angel. I liked that look, I’ve always liked that look, you looked cool.”

He will attend Taste of Grampian solo and is looking forward to getting out into the crowds and sampling some of the best produce from across the north-east and wider Scotland.

As a result of the shows at 10.45am, 1.15pm and 3.45pm being sold out, more celebrity demonstration tickets are also planned for release, with additional tickets going on sale to see James Martin, too.

All previously purchased tickets are still valid.

Frank O’Donnell, editor of the Press and Journal, one of the arms of DCT Media which is putting on the show this year added: “We are disappointed to hear that Dave Myers won’t be able to make the trip north for Taste of Grampian, however, his health absolutely is the most important thing so we completely understand and send him well wishes.

“It will be great to welcome Si King to Taste of Grampian and we are certain he will put on just as great a show flying solo for the duo.

“We wish Dave well and hope that he is better soon.”

Dave has previously suffered from ill health. He was diagnosed with a cyst on his brain in 1998, and later eye condition glaucoma which can lead to blindness.

For any queries regarding tickets please email jillian.burns@ajl.co.uk.

