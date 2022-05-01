Sweet treats: Celebrate the sunshine with this sticky toffee and California Walnut cake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking for a cake for a sunny day, what could be better than one filled with walnuts from California?

This delicious recipe benefits from the mild, smooth and creamy flavour of walnuts, as well as their amazing crunch.

Dreamed up by California Walnuts, this bake is sure to bring something sweet to your table.

Walnuts also offer several nutrition benefits. They are the only tree nut to contain a rich source of the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). One handful offers 4.4g of protein and 1.4g of fibre.

Be sure to seek more inspiration with our other sweet treats recipes.

Sticky toffee and California Walnut cake

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

200g pitted dates, chopped

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

125g butter, softened

200g dark brown soft sugar

4 medium eggs

250g self-raising flour

75g California Walnuts, finely chopped

For the toffee and walnut sauce:

100ml double cream

75g dark brown soft sugar

50g butter

50g California Walnuts, chopped

To serve: sliced strawberries, bananas and 4 tbsp maple syrup

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and base line a 21cm cake tin. Place the dates and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl with 150ml boiling water and leave for 10 minutes. Blitz with a stick blender until smooth. Meanwhile, whisk the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy, whisk in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the date mixture followed by the flour and then the walnuts. Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for 50-55 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before removing from the tin. For the sauce, place all the toffee and walnut sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and cook until bubbling and the butter has melted, allow to cool before spooning over the cake, allowing some to drizzle down the sides.

